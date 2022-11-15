Assuras To Provide Success-Driven Business Leaders With Monthly Book Recommendations
EINPresswire.com/ -- The monthly recommendations by the leading international management consulting firm will help business leaders and industry professionals to access the right knowledge for improving their skills and advancing their careers
November 15th, 2022: Assuras is pleased to announce that it will be making monthly book recommendations to success-driven business leaders and professionals interested in improving their skills and advancing their careers. In a statement released today, the global consultancy firm reaffirmed its commitment to enabling organizations and their leaders to make the workplace better, adding that the new monthly book recommendation would take it a step close to achieving its mission.
In business, reading is an incredibly important skill that helps to broaden the mind of the reader and also improve his/her verbal communication skills. Both entrepreneurs and professionals must continually keep themselves up-to-date with the latest trends and leading strategies in their respective fields if they hope to perform favorably in today's highly competitive world.
Globally famous and successful individuals such as Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Dallas Mavericks owner and investor Mark Cuban, and a host of other billionaires have all revealed that they read anywhere between 25 to 50 books a year- a habit to which they have attributed much of their success in life and business. In addition to stimulating creativity and strengthening the analytical skills of the reader, frequent reading is also an excellent way to reduce stress and improve mental health, which is especially beneficial for business and career-driven people.
Committed to challenging its clients to be their best and supporting them in reaching new heights of innovation, Assuras will be recommending one life-changing book every month to encourage business leaders in their pursuit of excellence. Each recommendation will be issued at the start of every month and readers who keenly follow the firm's directive can also receive an exclusive discount on the book prices thanks to Assuras’ partnership with Amazon.
For further information about the monthly book recommendation and the plethora of innovative services offered by Assuras, visit - http://www.assuras.com/. Assuras can also be found across several social media platforms, including Facebook and LinkedIn.
About Assuras
Assuras is a globally-renowned leading management consulting firm, business practice efficiency leader, and technology solutions provider. The company offers a wide range of services, including mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, strategy, customer engagement, innovation and product development, change management, lean manufacturing, Agile development, workplace monetization, and a host of others, all designed to transform complex problems into new opportunities with multiple success stories across industries.
Susan Smith
November 15th, 2022: Assuras is pleased to announce that it will be making monthly book recommendations to success-driven business leaders and professionals interested in improving their skills and advancing their careers. In a statement released today, the global consultancy firm reaffirmed its commitment to enabling organizations and their leaders to make the workplace better, adding that the new monthly book recommendation would take it a step close to achieving its mission.
In business, reading is an incredibly important skill that helps to broaden the mind of the reader and also improve his/her verbal communication skills. Both entrepreneurs and professionals must continually keep themselves up-to-date with the latest trends and leading strategies in their respective fields if they hope to perform favorably in today's highly competitive world.
Globally famous and successful individuals such as Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Dallas Mavericks owner and investor Mark Cuban, and a host of other billionaires have all revealed that they read anywhere between 25 to 50 books a year- a habit to which they have attributed much of their success in life and business. In addition to stimulating creativity and strengthening the analytical skills of the reader, frequent reading is also an excellent way to reduce stress and improve mental health, which is especially beneficial for business and career-driven people.
Committed to challenging its clients to be their best and supporting them in reaching new heights of innovation, Assuras will be recommending one life-changing book every month to encourage business leaders in their pursuit of excellence. Each recommendation will be issued at the start of every month and readers who keenly follow the firm's directive can also receive an exclusive discount on the book prices thanks to Assuras’ partnership with Amazon.
For further information about the monthly book recommendation and the plethora of innovative services offered by Assuras, visit - http://www.assuras.com/. Assuras can also be found across several social media platforms, including Facebook and LinkedIn.
About Assuras
Assuras is a globally-renowned leading management consulting firm, business practice efficiency leader, and technology solutions provider. The company offers a wide range of services, including mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, strategy, customer engagement, innovation and product development, change management, lean manufacturing, Agile development, workplace monetization, and a host of others, all designed to transform complex problems into new opportunities with multiple success stories across industries.
Susan Smith
Assuras
+1 917 780 2338
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn