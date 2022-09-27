Assuras Expands Into Mexico With Partnership With Companies Within The Hospitality Sector
Leading international management consulting firm, Assuras, announces its expansion into Mexico to support the development of the country’s tourism industryNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assuras continues to spread its wings across the globe as the boutique consulting firm is expanding into Mexico. In a related development, the company’s consultants are engaging with two companies within the hospitality sector, as Assuras aims to help tourism in Mexico and solve major challenges faced amidst a declining economy. The move is a reiteration of the company’s commitment to “transforming complex problems into new opportunities.”
According to a report published by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the tourism industry contributed 8.7% of the GDP of Mexico in 2018, higher than the contribution from the construction, financial services, and mining sectors. It currently ranks as one of the biggest sectors in the country, directly employing over 2.3 million people, approximately 6% of total employment. However, recent happenings in the country have adversely affected the economy and the performance of the tourism sector in Mexico. Consequently, Assuras is looking to solve major challenges in the tourism sector, especially as the country’s economy declines.
Assuras has stood out for delivering innovative business development strategies and solutions backed by technology and data, with expertise across industries. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that the firm is expanding into Mexico. The company’s consultants are already working with two companies in the hospitality industry in Mexico, with plans to expand their offerings to others and ultimately spur growth in the country’s economy through tourism.
About Assuras
Assuras is a globally-renowned leading management consulting firm, business practice efficiency leader, and technology solutions provider. The company offers a wide range of services, including mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, strategy, customer engagement, innovation and product development, change management, lean manufacturing, Agile development, workplace monetization, and a host of others, all designed to transform complex problems into new opportunities with multiple success stories across industries.
