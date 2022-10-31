@BASILARTIS Launches Series on Biohacking for Mind and Body Improvement
The young social media influencer has gone viral for his motivational content and actionable life advice
My Instagram content is geared toward young men who want to build wealth, level up their body and mind, magnetize success, excel in relationships, and discover true happiness.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Basil Artis, a 20-year-old social media influencer and public figure who teaches young men how to create a life of high value and success, has announced his biohacking challenge where he will put his mind and body to the ultimate test through a series of biological experiments.
— Basil Artis
Biohacking, also known as human augmentation or human enhancement, is do-it-yourself biology aimed at improving performance, health, and wellbeing through strategic interventions. Some common biohacking techniques, like meditation and intermittent fasting, have been around since ancient times.
Artis will be documenting his journey of testing out various biohacking methods, and creating reports to share his experiences with his followers on his Instagram account @BasilArtis.
“I am constantly looking for new ways to upgrade my life and become the best version of myself,” said Basil Artis, social media influencer and public figure. “This journey into biohacking techniques will be a unique challenge for me, and I’m looking forward to documenting the results and recommending the best hacks to my followers.”
The valuable knowledge and expertise Artis shares on social media comes from rising above challenges in his life surrounding his childhood and familial background, military experience, injuries, and building wealth despite being young.
Artis was raised by a single mother, and lived with his two siblings and grandmother.
“My bedroom as a child was just a closet. I didn’t have my own personal room until I was 12,” said Artis. “If it wasn’t for my grandmother’s encouragement to learn about practical, everyday matters that would put me ahead in life, I may not be where I am today.”
Artis’s grandmother had a very strong influence over him and is a big reason he found success in life. She taught him applicable, real world things everyday when he got back from school, and made him work outside in their garden to learn what hard work was. He learned that there was more to life than what was taught within the walls of a classroom. Artis graduated from high school early at the age of 16. He believed that the school system was broken, and after graduating, he joined the US Navy. He was in bootcamp longer than most and still didn’t graduate, and two days before his graduation from bootcamp, he broke his leg during the final physical training test. He began rehab and two weeks before the end of rehab, he fractured his right foot.
“I had so many challenges thrown my way, but I was determined to rise up and make something of myself anyway,” Artis added. After bootcamp, Artis discovered Andrew Tate and joined his education course called “Hustlers University” where he learned copywriting and how to trade stocks.
Artis became very successful at his new endeavors and earned tens of thousands of dollars through writing and trading. He later joined The War Room, a secret society for extremely high net worth individuals.
“Achieving this kind of success at such a young age has inspired me to help other young men like myself reprogram their limiting beliefs in order to tap into the endless potential that I know is within everyone,” Artis said. “My Instagram content is geared toward young men who want to build wealth, level up their body and mind, magnetize success, excel in relationships, and discover true happiness.”
Artis publishes free, valuable content for over 25,000 followers on Instagram. He shares his knowledge on a variety of topics including fostering a positive mindset, achieving success and financial abundance, perseverance through life challenges, and advice for dating and relationships.
For more information on Basil Artis and tips on achieving a high value lifestyle, please visit www.instagram.com/basilartis.
About Basil Artis
Basil Artis is a 20-year-old social media influencer and public figure who teaches young men how to create a life of high value and success. He publishes valuable content on Instagram @BasilArtis for more than 25,000 followers.
###
Basil Artis
@BasilArtis
basilartisbusiness@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other