MontaVista Announces MVSecure: Security Configuration Services Across all Linux Platforms
MontaVista extends its core security services with MVSecure, giving access to extensive expertise configuring security use-cases regardless of Linux platform.
We have helped customers with security since 1999 and believe MVSecure offers an excellent baseline for products where security is critical. We invite companies to join us to make Linux more secure.”SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MontaVista® Software, LLC, a leader in commercial Embedded Linux® products and engineering services, announces MVSecure to address the growing need of security across the Linux space.
While targeting primarily embedded platforms, where MontaVista is particularly strong, MVSecure services are available to customers on any Linux platform since many of the security configuration-tasks are generic across Linux systems. This strategy is further complemented by the success of MontaVista’s MVShield offerings, and building on MonaVista deep expertise of embedded systems, and by applying the same principles it to enterprise environment.
MVSecure-services typically follow a process:
1) Review the customer’s use-case and the explicit security requirements placed on the platform
2) Derive and plan a security threat analysis model that provides a prioritized set of security controls for the best return on investment considering the criticality of the customers’ application
3) Implement the security controls based on the customer’s feedback.
4) Provide maintenance and support services that maintain and manage the controls implemented
Examples of areas MVSecure addresses are systems that need specific security features such as Secure Boot, run-time integrity management, certificate storage and PKI system configuration, production line security process implementation, SELinux, ARM TrustZone, or TPM setup. MVSecure also addresses configuration-specific standards such as Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG), IOTSF, or other domain-specific or internal corporate security directives.
Specifically, MVSecure also addresses certification programs that provide a more holistic view on the product’s security and lead to specific certification, such as Common Criteria or different variants of ISO.
MVSecure is usually deployed together with other MontaVista products, like CGX or MVShield, and other supporting services, but is also offered as a stand-alone service.
MVSecure is available to customers immediately.
Supporting Quotes:
“We have been helping our customers with security since the inception of MontaVista, and now we believe we should open the doors for customers to gain from our security expertise across various Linux distributions,” said Ravi Gupta, President and CEO of MontaVista Software. “We truly believe MVSecure will provide an excellent baseline process for all product programs across globe where security is critical. We welcome customers to join us in this journey to make Linux more secure.”
MontaVista is inviting interested parties to contact MontaVista at sales@mvista.com and/or visit www.mvista.com for more information.
About MontaVista Software
MontaVista Software, LLC, is a leader in embedded Linux commercialization. For over 20 years, MontaVista has been helping embedded developers get the most out of open source by adding commercial quality, integration, hardware enablement, expert support, and the expert resources of the MontaVista development community. Because MontaVista customers enjoy faster time-to-market, more competitive device functionality, and lower total cost, more devices have been deployed with MontaVista than with any other Linux.
For more information about MontaVista, visit https://www.mvista.com
*Linux® is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the United States and other countries.
MontaVista® is a registered trademark of MontaVista Software, LLC. All other names mentioned are trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.
