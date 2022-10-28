ThePotShop Is Now Shipping Legal Marijuana Nationwide, Pioneering Online Weed Sales And Leading The Industry
ThePotShop Shipping Legal CannabisSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The co-founders of ThePotShop, an online weed shop in San Francisco, California, are excited to announce that they are now offering clients in all 50 states a wide selection of weed products for shipping. Until recently these products were only available in states where marijuana was legal. A spokesperson for ThePotshop noted, as more states make weed legal, shipping marijuana is the next largest opportunity in the industry. Several big cannabis companies have started offering shipping services in the San Francisco area. Federal legalization is imminent, the representative noted, every organization in the cannabis industry is getting ready mail order marijuana for this 500 Billion Dollar market that will grow year over year exponentially.
The spokesperson also noted that customers all over the country want more variety of strains only available in California. California weed is definitely in high demand across the country. Being one of the first States that legalized, California along with Colorado and Oregon have the most recognizable and trusted strains and products. ThePotShop representative also noted that there has been commercial interest in states that have marijuana legalization on their ballet for the midterms.
