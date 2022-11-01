MailOrder420 Now Ships Legally Compliant Cannabis NationWide, Spearheading Online Marijuana Sales
MailOrder420 is now shipping legal marijuana to all 50 statesLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The owners of Mailorder420, an online cannabis dispensary located in Los Angeles California, are pleased to announce national shipping for their wide selection of products. Only recently these products were only allowed in states where marijuana was state legal. A spokesperson for Mailorder420 stated that as more and more states make cannabis legal, shipping cannabis is a huge opportunity in the industry. Many large companies have already started offering national shipping services in the California State. With the midterm elections coming soon, a hot button topic is marijuana legalization on the federal level. The spokesperson also noted that they believe that Federal Legalization is going to happen very soon. Every cannabis organization is getting ready for the 300 billion dollar cannabis market that will only grow year after year.
Mailorder420 is the only online cannabis dispensary that ships nation wide. The carry many exotic flower strains. Mailorder420 caters to those who live in remote locations where it's difficult to get quality California grown weed products.
Mailorder420 offers Premium California grown cannabis that can be legally shipped in the mail to all 50 states, no doctors recommendation required. All mail order weed is shipped out of California sourced from the legal market. For more information, please visit https://mailorder420.com/
