College Wizard® Offers $1.5 Million College Admission Secret Sauce For Free
Polymath and Philanthropist Harvey Wizard offers his "Secret Sauce" for free to make a statement against escalating prices in the college admission industry.
I do believe that unethical behavior is running rampant in the college admission industry. That’s why I decided to launch my 'Free $1.5 Million Secret Sauce Offer.'”GRECIA, ALAJUELA, COSTA RICA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvey Wizard – polymath, philanthropist and the man behind the College Wizard® Admission Coaching Program – is giving it all away for free.
— Harvey Wizard
“I’m so far out of the box, even I wonder sometimes if I’m an alien,” states Mr. Wizard. “Since 1976, I've been quietly helping my students gain entrance to selective schools more consistently than anyone else in the world. Even notoriously skeptical Entrepreneur magazine clocked my success rate at 95%, back in 2012.”
“My high genius IQ and skill set as an internet multimillionaire, philanthropist, ad executive, bestselling author, film producer, podcast host and globetrotting standup comedian – not to mention former Dartmouth District Enrollment Director – allows me to guide students in more creative and authentic ways than anybody else could,” Harvey explains.
Mr. Wizard decided to launch his “$1.5 Million Secret Sauce Offer” as a direct challenge to what he considers the overpriced – and bordering on the unethical – college admission industry.
“The college admission industry has gone crazy,” says Mr. Wizard. “As the level of competition at selective colleges has grown exponentially – exacerbated by making the SAT optional – the level of parental naivete, desperation and anxiety has grown with it.”
“College admission has become a veritable feeding ground for money-hungry, out-of-work academics and less than scrupulous individuals with very limited skill sets, seeking to earn a buck off the backs of frightened parents and their over-stressed teenage children,” warns Mr. Wizard.
In fact, Harvey Wizard reports receiving a cease-and-desist order, coupled with a preposterous demand for $150,000 for “trademark infringement” from a particularly aggressive competitor in the college admission industry.
“Can you imagine that?” Mr. Wizard laughs. “I got an extortive letter from a company that routinely charges $1.5 million for their unlimited admission coaching program, the same service I offer for $10K.”
“I do believe that unethical behavior is running rampant in the college admission industry. The very fact that when I Google, "$1.5 million ivy coach" I get over 5,000,000 results tells me that things have gone too far."
"But as Michele Obama taught us, when they go low, we should all do our best to go high. That’s why I decided to launch my “Free $1.5 Million Secret Sauce Offer.”
Harvey Wizard explains that his branding concepts are so unique, 100% of the students who have completed his program since 2016 have gained admission to their dream school with them. In addition, most of his students receive tens of thousands of dollars in merit scholarship money because of how impressive and distinctive their college applications are.
“Since I can create a one-of-a kind branding hook, based on a student’s own abilities and passions, in a matter of seconds, I am cheerfully offering to do that for those who sign up and meet me personally on a 15-minute free call. Of course, spots are very limited, since I handle each call personally,” Harvey says.
“My branding hook is the main ingredient in my Secret Sauce, which, when paired with my mathematically infallible College Wizard® SAT Rules – which I’m also giving away for free – practically guarantees dream school admission.”
According to Harvey Wizard, his “Free $1.5 Million Secret Sauce Offer” is a great way to prove to naysayers that he is most certainly a real wizard, while demonstrating that at least some college admission consultants deliver far more value than a parent might expect.
To take advantage of Harvey Wizard's Free $1.5 Million Guaranteed College Admission Secret Sauce Offer, or for more information, visit TheCollegeWizard.Net.
