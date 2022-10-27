Submit Release
Fall Foliage Report – October 27, 2022

Foliage map of Maryland far west is past peak, at peak in Allegany and Washington, near or close to peak in central and getting there in southern and eastern parts of the state

The majority of our state is resplendent in fall color right now, with most of Maryland’s counties experiencing peak or near-peak conditions. Our resident photographers are capturing the moment, producing these gorgeous shots from Rocky Gap and Greenbrier State Parks and Thurmont, Maryland.

“My favorite color is October.” – Unknown

Forest lit up with color behind the lake at Rocky Gap

Rocky Gap State Park, Allegany County – Photo: Lori L.

trees in full color, reds, oranges and yellows along Greenbrier Lake

Greenbrier State Park, Washington County – Photo: Emily H.

Roddy Road Covered Bridge, Frederick County – Brenda B.
For a great day trip check out the Maryland Covered Bridge Driving Tour

Don’t forget your camera this weekend. Send in photos of your fall Maryland adventures and we may use them in next week’s report. 

Western Maryland

Now is a great time to visit the Catoctin Mountains! Known as one of the top fall foliage destinations in Maryland, the Catoctin boast sweeping landscapes of honey-yellows, ruby reds, and oranges that can be seen for miles at Gambrill and Cunningham Falls state parks. 

The rich colors of fall leaves are all around us at Fort Frederick State Park, wonderful shades of yellow, red and chestnut provide visitors with a perfect backdrop to the park’s centerpiece – the only stone fort built by a colony during the French and Indian War.
Bob Study, State Park Ranger Supervisor, Fort Frederick State Park Complex

Central Maryland

A drive to Carroll, Frederick or Washington counties will be worth the gas money. The trees are giving leaf peepers a memorable show with lush displays of gold, amber, burgundy, and red. Visitors to South Mountain State Park can walk in the footsteps of the Civil War soldiers who fought at the 1862 Battle of South Mountain, climb to breathtaking fall foliage views, and experience the solitude of nature.

The conditions are near-peak at Patapsco Valley State Park, and this Sunday visitors can enjoy a guided Fall Color Hike through the park. Contact patapsco.statepark@maryland.gov to register. 
Ranger Alyssa Myers, Park Service Supervisor, Patapsco Valley State Park 

Photos: Alyssa Myers and Felicia Baker

Southern Maryland

For colorful fall foliage combined with some of the best water views in the state, Southern Maryland’s state parks are a great choice for visitors. In Calvert Cliffs State Park, 1,079 acres are preserved for hiking and nature appreciation, with 13 miles of marked foot trails open to the public.

Poplars, gums, maple, and hickories in Calvert and Prince George’s counties are beginning to don their fall colors, and the brilliant shades of orange, yellow, and red should only improve in the next week or so. In Anne Arundel County the maples and gum trees are first to the fall stage, with the oaks still mostly green in the overhead canopies.  Brian Stupak and Cristina Val Perez, Maryland Forest Service

Photos: Cristina Perez

Eastern Maryland

The Eastern Shore is a mixed bag of color right now. The landscape is largely green due to the pine trees that dominate, but patches of color are definitely showing. The pattern is generally more color north and west. So, the closer you get to Ocean City, the less color you’ll see.  The real show begins here in the upcoming weeks, and leaf peepers who want to extend their fall foliage season should plan a visit to Tuckahoe State Park. The park offers 20 miles of scenic hiking, biking and equestrian trails, flat water canoeing, hunting, picnicking, and even a recycled tire playground for the little ones.

Color starting to show in the pine trees

Black Walnut Point Natural Resource Management Area in Talbot County

Photo Submissions for the Week

We’d like to thank all of the folks that continue to send in photos of fall scenes from across the state. Through your reports and photos we receive first-hand accounts of our fall transition in Maryland. Please send us your fall foliage photos, including the names of any tree species you spot, using our easy online form!

Rock outcropping surrounded by fall leaves

Sugarloaf Mountain, Frederick
County – Photo: James D.

Bright red berries on a holly tree

Greenbrier State Park, Washington County
Photo: Emily H.

Bright yellows and large boulders

Wolf Rock, Frederick
County – James D.

Rocky trail up a mountain with yellow leaves all around

Sugarloaf Mountain,
Frederick County – James D.

Yellows and greens by a field

Fair Hill NRMA, Cecil County – Eric W.

Yellow leaves with pine trees on top of a mountain

Wolf Rock, Frederick
County – James D.

red berries on a holly tree

Gambrill State Park, Frederick
County – Photo: Jacqueline R.

Deep reds on trees in front of a barn

Bohemia River State Park,
Cecil County – Photo: ShinAe G.

Golden leaves surround a bridge

Columbia, Howard County
Photo: Vanessa H.

beautiful colors reflecting off the lake

Cedarville State Forest,
Prince George’s County – Photo: Gabrielle E.

Bright yellow leaves on a tree

Brendan Iribe Center for Computer
Science and Engineering-University of Maryland
Photo: Kazi Tasnim Z.

Yellow leaves line a sidewalk

Adelphi, Prince George’s County – Photo: Manas B.

yellow leaves cover a bike trail

Paint Branch Trail, College Park,
Montgomery County – Photo: Manas B.  

Yellow and orange leaves line a city street

College Park, Prince George’s
County – Photo: Manas B. 

Greens, reds, yellows and oranges line a country road

Paint Branch Trail, College Park,
Montgomery County – Photo: Manas B.  

Yellows and oranges line a leaf covered bike path

Paint Branch Trail, College Park,
Montgomery County – Photo: Manas B.

bright yellow leaves hover over a path with people walking

Paint Branch Trail, College Park,
Montgomery County – Photo: Manas B.

yellows oranges and reds mirror off the lake with a kayaker paddling along

Seneca Creek State Park, Montgomery County – Photo: Vali S. 

Fall trees around campus buildings

University of Maryland, College Park – Musavvir M.

Beautiful reds and oranges on campus in College Park

University of Maryland, College Park – Musavvir M.

Fall leaves cover a mountain with an apple orchard in the foreground

Catoctin Mountain Orchard, Route 15 – Photo: Brenda B.

Peak colors of orange, yellow and red by a lake

Centennial Park, Ellicott City, Howard County – Photo: Holly G.

yellows and oranges along a path to the lake

Liberty Reservoir, Baltimore/Carroll Counties – Photo: Vali S.

Beautiful mountain range

Okay, not a Maryland photo but Vali S. submitted this photo of Old Rag Mountain in Virginia.
We love our neighbors and they have some pretty amazing views too! 

Halloween Recreation Spotlight

Spooky Scavenger Hunt

Bring the kids to a Spooky Scavenger Hunt at Seneca Creek State Park, this Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Celebrate Halloween by searching for creepy crawly critters! Stop by the Park Office to pick up a scavenger hunt sheet and see what you can find while exploring the park! Halloween costumes are encouraged, but not required for participation.

Blair Witch Heritage Hike

3-5 p.m. at Button Farm Living History Center 16820 Black Rock Road, Germantown

Nearly twenty years ago, two young filmmakers made cinema history. “The Blair Witch Project” was a worldwide sensation and is still one of the most profitable movies in Hollywood history. Join Ranger Ledbetter to learn how this horror classic came to be filmed here in Maryland at Seneca Creek State Park and visit actual shooting locations from the film. Hosted in cooperation with Button Farm Living History Center. Visit the Button Farm website for details. $2 per person suggested donation to Friends of Seneca Creek State Park. RSVP recommended to scspnaturalist@gmail.com.

Our friends at the Maryland Office of Tourism have put together a great list of places to celebrate the spooky season – ghost tours, haunted mansions, and scary rides, oh my! visitmaryland.org/list/ghost-tours-haunted-attractions

Watch the night sky - witch on a broom

Ghouls and goblins will be disappointed this year as the moon is in its waning crescent phase and only partially illuminated, meaning no full moon on Halloween. However, with the darkness increasing this time of year, it is a great time for stargazers. The Pleiades, also known as The Seven Sister Stars, is a tightly packed star cluster easily visible to even the most inexperienced of sky watchers. Start by locating the famous constellation Orion, the hunter. Using the three stars in Orion’s belt as your guide, follow it upward past his bow to find the Pleiades. 

Photo of flowering dogwood

