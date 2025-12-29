Park Service Launches Miles for Maryland Challenge

December 29, 2025

Miles for Maryland

The Maryland Park Service is challenging visitors to walk one mile for each year since the founding of our country – 250 miles for America’s 250th.

The “Miles for Maryland” Trail Challenge encourages everyone to get outdoors, enjoy the fresh air, and be active in 2026. Visit your nearest park, or explore the state to discover new-to-you Maryland parks. The challenge is a great way to explore Maryland, also known as “America in Miniature,” and to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Teams and hikers who register for the Miles for Maryland Trail Challenge and pay a $25 fee will receive a keepsake item. Those who hike 250 miles in Maryland State Parks in 2026 are eligible for a prize drawing. Those who submit photos with their mileage reports will be entered for additional monthly prize drawings. Registration does not cover park entry – fees may apply.

Miles for Maryland starts Jan. 1 and continues through Dec. 31, 2026.

To complete the challenge, teams and hikers must cover at least 250 miles in 2026 inside Maryland State Parks– how you do that is up to you. Hike 21 miles alone each month and you will step into mile 250 in December. Work as a team to tally miles collectively, with each hike you take as a family, or by yourself, counting toward the goal.

All 250 miles must be completed in Maryland State Parks during 2026 to qualify for prizes. Team leaders must report how many miles were hiked in each park, each month. Prize-winners may be asked for proof of completion – please chronicle your adventure using a smart phone, map, or journal.

Want an adventure buddy? Meet Myles the Squirrel. Print and cut out Myles, bring him on your hike and share photos of your adventures with the Maryland Park Service and Maryland Department of Natural Resources (@marylanddnr).

Help little ones track their miles using our tracking coloring sheet, found on the Miles for Maryland webpage.

Register for the challenge through the DNR Outdoor Store, www.shopdnr.com. If working as a team, please designate one individual to register and submit information about miles tracked. Please note your order invoice number when you register.

Once you have registered, submit hike information through the form at the bottom of the Miles for Maryland webpage. You will need your order invoice number.

Consider purchasing an Annual State Park & Trail Passport. The passport is $75 for Maryland residents and $100 for out-of-state residents, and is valid for ​one year from the month of purchase. The annual pass offers unlimited day-use admission for everyone in the vehicle (up to 10 people) to Maryland’s state parks and facilities, unlimited boat launching at all applicable state park facilities and a ten percent discount on state-operated concession items and boat rentals.

Things to keep in mind:

Some parks are very busy during summer weekends and holidays and may fill to capacity, please be aware of this when planning for your trail challenges. Day-use reservations may be required for Weekend and Holiday visits Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day at certain parks. You can make your day use reservation by clicking here: https​://www.parkdayuse.maryland.gov/

Stay for a while! Make your reservations now to camp at a Maryland State Park or even stay in a cabin or yurt while you complete the “Miles for Maryland” Trail Challenge! You can make a reservation by clicking here: https://parkreservations.maryland.gov/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

How many miles each week or month do I need to hike to get to 250 miles in a year?

With 52 weeks in a year, your weekly total is just under 5 miles per week (4.8 miles to be exact), adding up to just over 20 miles per month (20.8 to be exact).

What is the difference between participating as an individual or a team?

If you are participating as a team, the team is working to complete 250 miles total. If you have 4 people, and you take a 2 mile hike, the team has completed 8 miles. As an individual, you are logging only your miles and working to complete 250 miles total, however you do not have to hike by yourself.

How many miles is a 5K?

– A 5K is equal to 3.1 miles or 5,000 meters. Several State Parks host 5K Races, so be sure to keep an eye out for those opportunities during 2026.