SPS Commerce Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue growth of 17% year-over-year; Recurring revenue growth of 18% year-over-year

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. SPSC, a leader in retail cloud services, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $114.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $97.9 million in the third quarter of 2021, reflecting 17% growth.

Recurring revenue grew 18% from the third quarter of 2021.

Net income was $15.9 million or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to net income of $11.4 million or $0.31 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP income per diluted share was $0.63, compared to non-GAAP income per diluted share of $0.47 in the third quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 increased 31% to $34.7 million compared to the third quarter of 2021.

"For suppliers and retailers alike, automation is key to improving efficiency. SPS Commerce facilitates automation, enables integration with a range of e-commerce platforms, and future proofs against new process and technology requirements," said Archie Black, CEO of SPS Commerce. "We continue to believe that increasing complexity in omnichannel retail will continue to fuel the need for automation between trading partners and throughout the supply chain."

"SPS Commerce's leading solutions and our growing network of trading partners across various industries continue to solidify our competitive position, strengthening our ability to capitalize on our large and expanding market opportunity, and deliver consistent and profitable growth," said Kim Nelson, CFO of SPS Commerce.

Guidance

Fourth Quarter 2022 Guidance

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $120.0 million to $121.0 million.

Net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.29 to $0.30, with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 37.2 million shares.

Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.52 to $0.53.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $32.8 million to $33.5 million.

Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be $8.3 million, depreciation expense is expected to be $4.8 million, and amortization expense is expected to be $3.8 million.



Full Year 2022 Guidance

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $448.9 million to $449.9 million, representing 17% growth over 2021.

Net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.35 to $1.36, with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 37.0 million shares.

Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $2.23 to $2.24.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $130.1 to $130.8 million, representing 22% growth over 2021.

Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be $33.9 million, depreciation expense is expected to be $16.8 million, and amortization expense is expected to be $11.7 million.

Quarterly Conference Call

To access the call, please dial 1-866-652-5200, or outside the U.S. 1-412-317-6060 at least 15 minutes prior to the 3:30 p.m. CT start time. Please ask to be joined into the SPS Commerce Q3 2022 conference call. A live webcast of the call will also be available at http://investors.spscommerce.com under the Events and Presentations menu. The replay will also be available on our website at http://investors.spscommerce.com.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce is the world's leading retail network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. We support data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service and accessible experts so our customers can focus on what they do best. To date, more than 105,000 companies in retail, distribution, grocery and e-commerce have chosen SPS as their retail network. SPS has achieved 87 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, contact SPS at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.

SPS COMMERCE, SPS, SPS logo, 1=INFINITY logo, AS THE NETWORK GROWS, SO DOES YOUR OPPORTUNITY, INFINITE RETAIL POWER, MASTERING THE RETAIL GAME and RSX are marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. and Registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. IN:FLUENCE, and others are further marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. These marks may be registered or otherwise protected in other countries.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements, we provide investors with Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and non-GAAP income per share, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to our management, board of directors, and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.

Our management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and planning purposes. Adjusted EBITDA is also used for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to an investor as they are widely used in evaluating operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are used to measure operating performance without regard to items such as depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets, and to present a meaningful measure of corporate performance exclusive of capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations. Investors should review the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures that are included in this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA Measures:

Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income adjusted for income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, realized gain or loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held, investment income or loss, and other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin consists of Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Margin, the comparable GAAP measure of financial performance, consists of net income divided by revenue.

Non-GAAP Income Per Share Measure:

Non-GAAP income per share consists of net income adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense related to intangible assets, realized gain or loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held, other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation, and the corresponding tax impacts of the adjustments to net income, divided by the weighted average number of shares of common and diluted stock outstanding during each period.

To quantify the tax effects, we recalculated income tax expense excluding the direct book and tax effects of the specific items constituting the non-GAAP adjustments. The difference between this recalculated income tax expense and GAAP income tax expense is presented as the income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SPS Commerce's future expectations, plans and prospects, including our views regarding future execution within our business, the opportunity we see in the retail supply chain world and our performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022, within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of SPS Commerce to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents SPS Commerce files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, SPS Commerce's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SPS Commerce's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SPS Commerce cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SPS Commerce expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SPS COMMERCE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited; in thousands, except shares)

September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 186,230 $ 207,552 Short-term investments 50,928 49,758 Accounts receivable 40,445 38,811 Allowance for credit losses (3,658) (4,249) Accounts receivable, net 36,787 34,562 Deferred costs 50,082 44,529 Other assets 15,246 16,042 Total current assets 339,273 352,443 Property and equipment, net 32,923 31,901 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,760 10,851 Goodwill 165,908 143,663 Intangible assets, net 70,742 58,587 Other assets Deferred costs, non-current 16,474 15,191 Deferred income tax assets 223 182 Other assets, non-current 1,787 3,028 Total assets $ 637,090 $ 615,846 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 8,200 $ 8,330 Accrued compensation 28,779 31,661 Accrued expenses 5,202 8,345 Deferred revenue 58,949 50,428 Operating lease liabilities 4,336 4,108 Total current liabilities 105,466 102,872 Other liabilities Deferred revenue, non-current 5,146 5,144 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 13,974 16,426 Deferred income tax liabilities 4,841 7,145 Total liabilities 129,427 131,587 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 110,000,000 shares authorized; 38,184,747 and 37,798,610 shares issued; and 36,037,964 and 36,009,257 shares outstanding, respectively 38 38 Treasury Stock, at cost; 2,146,783 and 1,789,353 shares, respectively (128,377) (85,677) Additional paid-in capital 463,356 433,258 Retained earnings 177,306 138,087 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,660) (1,447) Total stockholders' equity 507,663 484,259 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 637,090 $ 615,846



SPS COMMERCE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 114,486 $ 97,887 $ 328,857 $ 282,520 Cost of revenues 38,605 34,343 111,524 96,043 Gross profit 75,881 63,544 217,333 186,477 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 25,334 22,079 74,571 65,386 Research and development 11,135 10,854 33,268 28,459 General and administrative 16,724 14,691 49,390 45,186 Amortization of intangible assets 2,998 2,399 7,936 7,734 Total operating expenses 56,191 50,023 165,165 146,765 Income from operations 19,690 13,521 52,168 39,712 Other expense, net (695) (716) (1,610) (1,424) Income before income taxes 18,995 12,805 50,558 38,288 Income tax expense 3,132 1,356 11,339 6,456 Net income $ 15,863 $ 11,449 $ 39,219 $ 31,832 Net income per share Basic $ 0.44 $ 0.32 $ 1.09 $ 0.89 Diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.31 $ 1.06 $ 0.86 Weighted average common shares used to compute net income per share Basic 36,093 35,961 36,104 35,873 Diluted 36,915 37,015 36,942 36,898



SPS COMMERCE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited; in thousands)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 39,219 $ 31,832 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities Deferred income taxes (2,092) 1,013 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 11,983 10,989 Amortization of intangible assets 7,936 7,734 Provision for credit losses 2,889 4,037 Stock-based compensation 25,636 21,273 Other, net 43 234 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition Accounts receivable (3,999) (5,327) Deferred costs (7,174) (5,686) Other current and non-current assets 2,202 (3,893) Accounts payable 129 (1,518) Accrued compensation (4,388) 6,617 Accrued expenses (3,035) (174) Deferred revenue 8,261 13,401 Operating leases (1,127) 1,036 Net cash provided by operating activities 76,483 81,568 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (13,894) (15,567) Purchases of investments (134,276) (84,020) Maturities of investments 132,500 67,500 Acquisition of business, net (44,923) — Net cash used in investing activities (60,593) (32,087) Cash flows from financing activities Repurchases of common stock (42,700) (10,661) Net proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock 2,457 7,027 Net proceeds from employee stock purchase plan activity 3,588 2,316 Payments for contingent consideration — (2,042) Net cash used in financing activities (36,655) (3,360) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes (557) (10) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (21,322) 46,111 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 207,552 149,692 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 186,230 $ 195,803



SPS COMMERCE, INC.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)

Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 15,863 $ 11,449 $ 39,219 $ 31,832 Income tax expense 3,132 1,356 11,339 6,456 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 4,169 3,695 11,983 10,989 Amortization of intangible assets 2,998 2,399 7,936 7,734 Stock-based compensation expense 7,960 6,849 25,636 21,273 Realized loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held 1,151 854 2,010 1,492 Investment income (586) (66) (806) (242) Other — — — (213) Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,687 $ 26,536 $ 97,317 $ 79,321







Adjusted EBITDA Margin Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 114,486 $ 97,887 $ 328,857 $ 282,520 Net income 15,863 11,449 39,219 31,832 Margin 14 % 12 % 12 % 11 % Adjusted EBITDA 34,687 26,536 97,317 79,321 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 30 % 27 % 30 % 28 %





Non-GAAP Income Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 15,863 $ 11,449 $ 39,219 $ 31,832 Stock-based compensation expense 7,960 6,849 25,636 21,273 Amortization of intangible assets 2,998 2,399 7,936 7,734 Realized loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held 1,151 854 2,010 1,492 Other — — — (213) Income tax effects of adjustments (4,866) (4,178) (11,576) (12,152) Non-GAAP income $ 23,106 $ 17,373 $ 63,225 $ 49,966 Shares used to compute non-GAAP income per share Basic 36,093 35,961 36,104 35,873 Diluted 36,915 37,015 36,942 36,898 Non-GAAP income per share Basic $ 0.64 $ 0.48 $ 1.75 $ 1.39 Diluted $ 0.63 $ 0.47 $ 1.71 $ 1.35

