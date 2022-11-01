Subscriptions to Socioeconomic Empowerment EdTech Platform, The Learning Marketplace, Given to New World High School

New World High School Receives The Learning Marketplace Subscriptions from Prager Metis CPAs LLC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through a generous sponsor, Prager Metis CPAs, New World High School in the Bronx, NY, will receive 100 subscriptions to The Learning Marketplace (TLM). TLM is a learning platform developed to provide necessary socioeconomic education to the next generation of world citizens - the youth.

Youthful Savings (YS) is excited to provide New World High School students opportunities to further their education outside the traditional education system. With access to popular learning exercises such as My Own Business Challenge, Bitcoin as an Agent for Change, and Investing and Youth, students can enjoy both self-paced and instructor-led learning through monthly Live Experiences. With the educational resources from The Learning Marketplace, students can participate in integrative learning that enhances mental well-being, economic empowerment, and community development.

Frances Onyedikachi is a graduate of the NYC 2022 Summer Youth Employment Program and chose to work with Youthful Savings through a partnership with Children’s Aid. She started a candle-making business and is already one of the top vendors on the Youthful Savings Marketplace. She had this to say, “It feels amazing to be part of the Youthful Savings learning ecosystem! It continues to help me grow both personally and professionally. I hope to inspire more youth in my school to become better world citizens!” She will be leading the initiative to get more youth to sign up for TLM at her school - New World High School.

Youth will also be able to participate in sponsored summer programs where they can learn more about entrepreneurship and building a more inclusive economy.

Prager Metis CPAs is a top international advisory and accounting firm with offices worldwide with a focus on using a team approach to create financial security for their clients. The same ideals they focus on are some of the many ideals Youthful Savings strives to empower youth with. Through the TLM subscriptions, New World High School students can broaden their educational experience and develop business and financial skills that will aid them now and in their future as working adults.

About Prager Metis CPAs:

Headquartered in New York City, and with offices in North America, Europe, Asia and the Metaverse, Prager Metis, an affiliate of Prager Metis International, LLC, is one of the nation’s fastest growing accounting and advisory firms, offering a full range of accounting, audit, tax, consulting, and international services. Prager Metis is recognized as a Top 50 Accounting Firm. For more information, please visit www.pragermetis.com.

About Youthful Savings:

YS is a learning ecosystem dedicated to socioeconomic empowerment through mental wellbeing, economic empowerment, and community development. Youthful Savings provides youth with online education through The Learning Marketplace and a platform to create global online businesses via Youthful Savings Marketplace. Through Youthful Savings, youth have the ability to create a more inclusive global economy. For more information, visit www.youthfulsavings.com

