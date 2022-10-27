ROVA names Steven Hoffman of Lincoln, MA to serve as Chief Executive Officer

Steve Hoffman, Chief Executive Officer

Former initial chairman of the Massachusetts Cannibis Control Commission and businessman takes reins of unique Boston-based delivery platform

HINGHAM, MA, USA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

ROVA (http://rovahq.com), a revolutionary on-demand delivery platform based in the Boston market, announced today that Steven Hoffman of Lincoln, MA has been named to the role of Chief Executive Officer.

In this role, he will work with company founder Thomas McGrath to help the firm’s growth and expansion.

Hoffman has served on the Board of Directors for ROVA since 2019.

Hoffman brings a wealth of business operations and consulting expertise to his role with ROVA, where he will lead the day-to-day activities of the company, and advise the firm on strategy for bringing its unique delivery platform to market. Hoffman is an experienced business leader who has served in a number of capacities at corporations in Massachusetts, most recently as the initial Chairman of the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) from 2017 to April of this year. Prior to his tenure at the CCC, Hoffman served as the CEO of two venture capital backed technology companies, where he replaced the founders and led successful turnarounds.

Previously, Hoffman was a partner at Bain & Company, where he was Managing Director of the Boston office. In his capacity as Partner, he oversaw the Boston office with more than 600 employees. He was also a Senior Vice President at CSC Index (Computer Science Corporation), with significant work in business re-engineering and an Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Sapient.

Hoffman is a Boston native, graduated from Brookline High School, earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Wesleyan University, and his MBA in Finance/Business Statistics from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business.

In speaking of his appointment as CEO, he said, “I’ve had the chance to work with Tom and his team for the last several years, and seen firsthand how the ROVA concept works. It’s a great business, and Tom and his firm are well positioned to take this concept to the next level. I look forward to working with the team to further this company’s growth.”

He continued, “Having served on the Board of Advisors at ROVA has given me great insight into the company and I’m honored by Tom McGrath’s confidence in me to serve as its Chief Executive Officer."

Tom McGrath, ROVA CEO/founder, said, “We are honored to have someone with Steve’s credentials direct the future of ROVA. He is talented, well respected, well known, and has been invaluable to us serving on our Board of Advisors. Steve led the creation of a multi-billion dollar industry, which is exactly where ROVA is headed. As we continue to build a great team and great organization, having Steve at the helm will be tremendous for our company.”

He added, “Steve understands our ROVA platform’s philosophy of bringing drivers together, treating them well and with respect.” ROVA has, in fact, created a podcast , Drivers2Drivers.com, which serves as an advocate for drivers and helping them build their delivery business.

About ROVA and its founder

ROVA (http://rovahq.com) is a new, unique technology platform which provides 24/7 on demand, same day delivery of packages through independent contractors, through which drivers make 100% of the delivery fee. Founder Thomas McGrath, a native of Braintree, MA and current resident of Falmouth, is an entrepreneur whose career has included real estate, restaurants, and advocacy for the rights of independent contractor couriers, among other ventures. Three decades ago, he launched and built the national organization NICA (http://mynica.com), the National Independent Contractors Association, to advocate for the rights of independent contractor couriers, and is now bringing the unique ROVA delivery platform to market.

The ROVA model provides insurance, full transparency, real-time updates, payments and tracking at the customer’s fingertips, and is designed with the drivers in mind. Customers seeking deliveries can access the ROVA platform for a nominal fee, $5, and will then pay a very competitive price for a quick, trackable, delivery of a package anywhere in the U.S. where ROVA has drivers on its platform. The drivers who are registered on the ROVA platform keep 100% of the delivery fee.

With thousands of drivers registered on the ROVA platform in four countries, ROVA is ready to revolutionize the way in which packages are delivered. For additional information, please visit http://rovahq.com. ROVA maintains offices at 99 Derby Street, Hingham, MA 02043.