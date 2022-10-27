Province releases climate adaptation roadmap

CANADA, October 27 - The Government of Prince Edward Island’s Climate Adaptation Plan provides a concrete plan for the province to better prepare for the future while lessening climate change’s impacts on Island residents.

After receiving more than 500 responses from people through online surveys, public engagement sessions, and community partners, this input was used to create the Building Resilience: Climate Adaptation Plan. It includes action items to support vulnerable populations, primary industries, and the province’s natural habitat.

“Climate change is our new reality and our province is acutely aware of its impacts to our seasons, our weather, and our shorelines. We see it every day and we know we’re in for more. The task falls to us to ensure that our Island remains resilient in the face of growing climate impact while achieving our net zero goals.” - Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers

More robust systems, infrastructure and ecosystems can help the province become more resilient to the impacts of climate change. The plan contains six themes:

disaster resilience and response

resilient communities

climate ready industries

health and mental well-being

natural habitat and biodiversity

knowledge and capacity

“As we are impacted by extreme climate conditions, we have the opportunity to build back stronger and that’s what we’re committed to doing,” added Minister Myers. “We will help Islanders, and Island communities, shift to this new climate reality.”

Media contact:

Katie MacDonald

Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action

902-314-3996

katiemacdonald@gov.pe.ca

Backgrounder

Here are the action items of Building Resilience: Climate Adaptation Plan

Disaster Resilience & Response

Enhance Emergency and Extreme Weather Preparedness and Response

Develop a Coastal Flood Warning System

Improve the Electrical System

Increase Backup Power for Critical Infrastructure

Enhance Community Reception Centres and Supports

Resilient Communities

Create a Provincial Land Use Plan

Develop Province-wide Stormwater Management Standards

Increase Resilience of Public Infrastructure

Home Adaptation Renovations and Upgrades

Adaptation Plans for At-Risk Historical, Cultural and Archaeological Assets

Create a Municipal Climate Adaptation Program

Expand Climate Challenge Fund

Climate-Ready Industries

Partner with Industry to Respond to Climate Risks

Regional Supply Chain Resilience Study

Climate Change Training

Mental Health & Well-being

Access to Food and Drinking Water

Extreme Heat Strategy

Support for Mental Health in our new Climate Reality

Provincial Vital Records Protection

Natural Habitat & Biodiversity

Safeguard Surface Water Resources

Coastal Development and Habitat

Coastal Hazards and Adopting Nature-based Solutions

Protection for Climate-Vulnerable Species and Habitats

Enhancement of Trees and Forests

Knowledge & Capacity