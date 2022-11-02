Escape Artists: The Tale of Mike, Mike Jr. and Freddie by Nancy Siesel premieres at DOC NYC

Escape Artists: The tale of Mike, Mike Jr. and Freddie. Mike Jr. Close Up. Photo by Nancy Siesel Freddie, Skylands Animal Sanctuary. Photo by Nancy Siesel

Escape Artists: The Tale of Mike, Mike Jr, and Freddie, short documentary, premieres on November 13 as part of the DOC NYC Festival in the program Animal Farm.

He will never end up at the end of a fork!” — Mike Stura

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERCIA, November 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Cinépolis Chelsea, NY, NY.Escape Artists, the Tale of Mike, Mike Jr. and Freddie, follows the journey of two cows names Mike and Freddie who defy their destiny and imminent slaughter. “Mike will never end up at the end of a fork”, asserts Mike Stura, the Harley biker, truck driver turned vegan advocate who rescued them.The short film, Escape Artists, is directed by Nancy Siesel and produced by Carol Colmenares , Timeline Digital, premieres on Sunday, November 13, 2022 as part of the DOC NYC Festival in the program block entitled, “Animal Farm.” The screening at 8:15pm will take place at Cinépolis Chelsea Cinemas, 260 W 23rd St, New York, NY 10011"Escape Artists,” a delightful tale with a serious message, follows a journey that helps illuminate how an animal goes from having a number to having a name. Running for their lives, armed with a desire to live, Mike Jr from Paterson, New Jersey and Freddie from Jamaica Queens (named after Freddie Mercury of Queen), claim their right to freedom. Unfolding through news media coverage, cellphone footage from eyewitnesses, and Nancy's own interviews and lens, this documentary short deals with deeply personal, cultural, and existential issues like our food choices, and our consumption of animals. “I want to see this documentary out in the world, raising awareness about the sentience of animals and how we decide to treat them” says Nancy.The premiere of “Escape Artists'' will be an in-person screening followed by a Q&A with Director Nancy Siesel. The premiere will be accompanied by virtual screening from Wednesday, November 09 to Sunday, November 27, 2022._______Nancy Siesel is a Pulitzer prize winning photojournalist, documentary photographer, and filmmaker. Nancy is a former staff photographer for the New York Times. Her 2002 Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph, part of a group entry for the New York Times, depicts the sole surviving fireman in Fire Company 226, embracing the son of a fallen comrade on 9/11. It is a haunting reminder of the emotions of that day and the fleeting and temporal nature of life. Escape Artists is her debut documentary short funded in part by Brooklyn Arts Council, and New York State Council for the Arts (NYSCA) in 2021.Visit: www.nancysiesel.com Carol Colmenares is a New York based Colombian producer. Her professional experience includes positions in children’s media as content producer, advisor, and media outreach and impact to Latino communities. Carol's recent projects include the short documentary "Escape Artists," "Bartolo," a feature length film based in Puerto Rico, and a limited edition of original podcasts for SPOTIFY, entitled “Neoyorquinos.” Carol is the owner and managing director at Timeline DigitalTimeline Digital, is an Emmy-Award winning production and post-production MWBE certified company serving an array of media makers from emerging filmmakers to award-winning content for television with broadcasts in the U.S. and internationally. Timeline Digital supports content production for today’s multi-platform distribution outlets. www.timelinedigital.us DOC NYC is an Academy-qualifying festival for short films supporting filmmakers and cultivating new audiences.DOC NYC is at the center of celebrating and supporting this cultural movement: documentary storytelling. For the last nine years, DOCNYC has screened the documentary feature that went on to win the Academy Award, and 24 of the last 25 Oscar-nominated documentary features. www.docnyc.net

Escape Artists: The Tale of Mike, Mike Jr. and Freddie Official Trailer