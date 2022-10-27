THE EMERGING LOCAL HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY OF AFRICA: BSMA AFRICA SUMMIT, OCT 31 -NOV 1, KIGALI, RWANDA
'.....This conference of BSMA, supported by the leading healthcare activist organizations of the Africa Union and of Europe and the USA, has an agenda for implementation through collaboration."”KIGALI, RWANDA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kigali, Rwanda, October 25, 2022: Investment in Healthcare in the continent of Africa has largely been made by governments, world health organizations, NGOs, and donors. Foreign biopharma companies have extended their manufacturing and distribution to provide drugs and vaccines to the fortunate few among the 1.4 billion people of Africa. The agenda of the BSMA Africa Summit, “BUILDING A SELF-SUFFICIENT HEALTHCARE CONTINENT OF AFRICA”, is to create a paradigm shift where “Made in Africa” is the founding principle for self-reliance. Over 40 leaders from Africa will be joined by experts from Europe, USA, and India to deliver solutions.
— Devendra Mishra, Executive Director, BSMA
The Summit will provide an unprecedented platform for collaboration among governments of Africa, private sector, academia, institutions and NGOs. Governmental leaders attending represent the Ministry of Health of Rwanda, delegation of the European Union to Rwanda, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Food and Drugs Authority, Ministry of Commerce and Industry; Wallonia (Belgium) Export Investment Commission, and Embassies of African Nations.
The speakers will address:
• LOCAL BIO-PHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING OF VACCINES & DRUGS: Manufacturers, like Aspen Pharmacare, Unizima, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, and others will demonstrate their capabilities and plans.
• DRUG DEVELOPMENT & CLINICAL TRIALS: WHO; Institute Pasteur in Dakar, Central Africa Republic, Côte d’Ivoire; National University of Rwanda; and Walimu (Uganda), will address how to accelerate drug development. ThermoFisher Scientific will address their needs.
• UNIVERSITY, INDUSTRY & GOVERNMENT COLLABORATION: Universities - Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology, University of Johannesburg, University of Rwanda, INSEAD, KU Leuven, Arizona State University and University of Tennessee at Knoxville, will explore how to better integrate with government and industry.
• TRANSPORTATION & COLD CHAIN: The enormous challenge of overcoming the non–existent infrastructure of healthcare will be addressed by Pharma.Aero, Hazgo, FB Logistics, Brussels Airport, Leige Cargo Agency, Africa World Cargo, Gobi Technologies and FlyZipline.
• TECHNOLOGY ENABLERS FOR EXPONENTIAL ADVANCEMENT OF HEALTHCARE DELIVERY: Solutions to achieve delivery of world-class healthcare will be presented in terms of Internet and Smartphones; Digital Platform with the Cloud; Data Analytics, AI, ML and Blockchain; Drones; and Social Media.
About BSMA AFRICA
The Bio Supply Management Alliance was born 16 years ago for the need to create a worldwide community of operations and supply chain management leaders and professionals in the biotech, biopharma, and biomedical device industries. BSMA a global community of supply chain professionals in Life Sciences based out of San Francisco (USA), Europe (Brussels) and Asia (New Delhi), has launch an effort to build the supply chain backbone for a self-sufficient healthcare system for the continent of Africa. The Continent of Africa with 1.3 billion people will witness the greatest advancement in healthcare whereby the well-being and economy of its nations will be significantly enhanced in the 21st century.
BSMA’s mission has been to accelerate affordability and accessibility of scientific and technological advancements in life sciences and healthcare by fostering collaboration among the stakeholders of the industry to include the government, world health organizations, public and private enterprise, academia, research organizations, foundations and NGOs.
