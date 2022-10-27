Mayor Bowser to Cut Ribbon on the Rubell Museum DC
(Washington, DC) – On Thursday, October 27 at 5:30 pm, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) will join the Rubell family to cut the ribbon on the Rubell Museum DC, a significant milestone in the redevelopment of the historic Randall School, a long-awaited DMPED project that will deliver a new cultural space to Ward 6.
In addition to delivering a new museum, the redevelopment of the sites includes bringing 492 new apartments, 98 of which will affordable, to Southwest. The housing is scheduled to open in early 2023.
When
Thursday, October 27 at 5:30 pm
Who:
Mayor Muriel Bowser
Mera Rubell, Co-Founder, Rubell Family Collection
Don Rubell, Co-Founder, Rubell Family Collection
Jason Rubell, Co-Founder, Rubell Family Collection
Where:
Rubell Museum DC
65 I St SW
*Closest Metro Station: Waterfront Metro Station*
*Closest Bikeshare Station: King Greenleaf Recreational Center*
