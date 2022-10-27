Submit Release
Tenth Conference on Climate Change and Development in Africa (CCDA-X)

The Africa Integrated Assessment report outlines pathways that can reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, short-lived climate pollutants (SLCPs), and other air pollutants and simultaneously prevent hundreds of thousands of annual premature deaths across Africa from improved air quality while achieving regional climate benefits and progress towards the Africa-wide development goals outlined in the Africa Union’s Agenda 2063 and the sustainable development goals (SDGs). The assessment which was led by the African Union Commission (AUC), the UNEP Regional Office for Africa, the Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC) and SEI identifies actions on five key areas with a set of 37 measures that if fully implemented, provides a tailored package of solutions for achieving clean air while also enabling African countries to meet climate obligations contained in their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement

This session will include presentation of the key results of the assessment with a focus on the energy sectors, and the situation in Southern Africa region. A panel discussion will highlight perspectives from the key stakeholder groups (national governments, civil society, private sector/industry) to be followed by a discussion on the next steps to turn the key outputs from the Assessment into practical actions to be taken to reduce SLCPs and GHGs at the national, regional and continental levels.

Time Activity
Moderator Dr. Philip Osano, Centre Director, Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI)
1630-1635

Opening and welcoming remarks (5min)

  • Dr. Brian Mantlana, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), South Africa and Coordinating Co-Chair, Africa Integrated Assessment on Air Pollution and Climate Change  (TBC)
1635-1655

Presentation: Integrated Assessment of Air Pollution and Climate Change for Sustainable Development in Africa (15min)

  • Africa’s pathways for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals SDGs) and Africa Agenda 2063: Dr. Evans Kituyi, Coordinating Lead Author (CLA)
1655 – 1705

Panel on integrated actions on air quality and climate in Africa (20min) 

Panelists:

  • Youth perspectives: Patricia Kombo (R)
  • Civil society perspectives: Eugene N. Nforngwa, PACJA
1705-1725

General discussion with the audience

The Way Forward (5min)

  • Dr. Harsen Nyambe, Director of Sustainable Environment and Blue Economy, African Union Commission (AUC) 

