Land-use based mitigation for resilient climate pathways (LANDMARC) – Africa

Studies by the IPCC have identified the importance of removing CO₂ from the atmosphere to avoid dangerous levels of climate change by the end of this century. Land-based mitigation technologies (LMTs) are of special interest because of the opportunities for synergies with other Sustainable Development Goals.

However, many LMTs are still insufficiently understood. The LANDMARC project is filling this knowledge gap by employing a triangular research approach: the use of satellite data and soil sampling is combined with scenario modelling and stakeholder engagement.

Each platform will run a series of online consultationsthe first consultation of the series taking place on 27 October 2022 for Africa. Every consultation will bring together a group of 20 to 30 experts and practitioners of land-based climate mitigation. Afforestation, agroforestry, biochar, organic agriculture and Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage are the main LMTs that will be discussed across all platforms, but there may be regional variations. 

This event focusing on Africa is one of five regional dialogues for different parts of the world. Stakeholder input is essential for designing narratives and informing regional and global models on the potential of various LMTs.

Time Topics Presenter
12:00 – 12:10

Welcome – Presentation of LANDMARC project and event (agenda)

 Lawrence Nzuve

Dr. Francis X. Johnson
12:10 – 12:20

Presentation of LMTs for Africa

•Afforestation/reafforestation, Agroforestry, Forest management

  • Crop management,
  • Reduced tillage,
  • Integrated soil fertility,
  • Biochar

Presentation of survey result

 Mbeo Ogeya

 

 

 

 

Beatrice Atieno
12:20 – 12:35

Presentation of case studies

Moritz Laub

Annemarie Klaasse
12:35 – 13:35 Break-out Groups;

Group 1: Energy (Biochar)
Moderated by Mbeo Ogeya
Note-taker: Jacinta Musyoki
Timekeeper: Lawrence Nzuve

Group 2: Forestry (Afforestation, reforestation, Agroforestry)
Moderated by Francis Johnson
Note-taker: Ruth Nyabiage
Timekeeper: Moritz Laub

Group 3: Agriculture (Crop management, rangeland management and integrated soil fertility): Moderated by Alphayo Lutta Note-taker: Elodie Maria-Sube Timekeeper: Beatrice Adoyo
13:35 – 13:55 Discussion:

Presentation of results by group

Discussion moderated by Elodie Maria-Sube
Note-taker: Elizabeth Sunguti
13:55 – 14:00

Closing remarks and next steps

Lawrence Nzuve

