Land-use based mitigation for resilient climate pathways (LANDMARC) – Africa

Studies by the IPCC have identified the importance of removing CO₂ from the atmosphere to avoid dangerous levels of climate change by the end of this century. Land-based mitigation technologies (LMTs) are of special interest because of the opportunities for synergies with other Sustainable Development Goals.

However, many LMTs are still insufficiently understood. The LANDMARC project is filling this knowledge gap by employing a triangular research approach: the use of satellite data and soil sampling is combined with scenario modelling and stakeholder engagement.

Each platform will run a series of online consultations, the first consultation of the series taking place on 27 October 2022 for Africa. Every consultation will bring together a group of 20 to 30 experts and practitioners of land-based climate mitigation. Afforestation, agroforestry, biochar, organic agriculture and Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage are the main LMTs that will be discussed across all platforms, but there may be regional variations.

This event focusing on Africa is one of five regional dialogues for different parts of the world. Stakeholder input is essential for designing narratives and informing regional and global models on the potential of various LMTs.