Belmont City Press LLC Launches A Book Series to Help Business Owners Be the Go-to Expert
A new book series launched by Belmont City Press LLC, combined with their 21-day course, will help you to write, focus, and ultimately publish a book
We recognize that the hardest part of writing a book is writing the book. Let us help!”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Featured author and #1 best-selling publisher Red Hilton has done it again by launching her new book series, “Belmont City Press University: Real Estate Edition” and “Belmont City Press University: Business Edition”. The aim of the series is to help industry professionals, such as real estate agents and coaches, position themselves as experts in their niche by publishing their own book.
— Red Hilton
A book is something professionals can add to their roster of marketing toolbox to help them grow their brand. Writing a book is an imperative marketing tool that helps professionals grow their audience, build their credibility, and create better client relationships.
“We recognize that the hardest part of writing a book is writing the book. Let us help!”, says Red Hilton.
About the New Books
Inspired by Red’s 30-year career, a very long run through Boston, and an overwhelming need to simplify her life, Red founded BelmontCityPress.com. She is a published author, already having written “I’m Obsessed With Your Success,” which has solidified her as a go-to person in her industry. Now, she’s ready to share what she’s learned with those working in the business world. You can obtain a FREE copy of the book at BCPFreeBook.com
This new book series outlines step by step how professionals gain more business, provides them with marketing ideas for their books, and ways to establish credibility in their field. The book series provides practical business advice, like learning branding techniques and time optimization tactics.
BCP University
https://BelmontCityPressUniversity.com hosts a 21-day course to help professionals write, focus, and ultimately publish a book. During the course, individuals are asked pointed and open-ended questions. The information is then taken and used to formulate a book with the help of expert writers and editors.
Belmont City Press LLC’s publishing combined with their 21-day course at Belmont City Press University, is designed to help give professionals the help they need to produce a book and position themselves as an expert in their niche.
About Belmont City Press LLC
Red Hilton is the owner of Belmont City Press LLC, a small boutique publisher of books and anthologies. Red uses her experience as a former comedienne, a marathoner, and motherhood to help herself and others get from point A to point B as quickly as possible. Red Hilton’s professional insights have been featured in notable publications like the Boston Globe and her publications have hit #1 in the US and Canada.
Belmont City Press LLC helps individuals who are experts in their field share their knowledge through a published book and grow their success. Their services include book coaching and developmental editing. It’s an excellent place for those who want to grow in their niche to create a reputable book that can position them against their competitors and give them a useful tool for their marketing.
Red Hilton
Belmont City Press LLC
publisher@BelmontCityPress.com