The Gringos release a tribute to the men and women who protect and serve...

That Uniform - A tribute to those who wear the uniform and serve...

…”There’s so many more just like you kind of all dressed the same in that uniform.”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The history of patriotic music goes back to the beginning of our country. Many of the inspiring songs from over the years still rotate thru modern performances with traditional or updated arrangements. Every once in a while a new and meaningful tune appears and becomes part of the long line of patriotic standards. “That Uniform” is a tune with that potential. It speaks to a universal feeling of gratitude for those who choose to don the uniform of service, be it military, first responders, medical, or law enforcement.

This inspiring song with words and music by Andrew W. Gonzales, was produced and arranged by Grammy Award Winning Producer, Billy Williams. Alan Harkrader is one of the lead vocalist with the 70’s horn band, The Gringos. He also plays guitar, keys, and bass peddles with the group. Harkrader’s long time association with Billy Williams and Andrew Gonzales made recording this special song a true honor and joy. “That Uniform” deserves it’s place in the list of patriotic classics.

That uniform - Alan Harkrader of The Gringos