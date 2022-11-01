Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,955 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 285,434 in the last 365 days.

The Gringos release a tribute to the men and women who protect and serve...

That Uniform - A tribute to those who wear the uniform and serve...

…”There’s so many more just like you kind of all dressed the same in that uniform.”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The history of patriotic music goes back to the beginning of our country. Many of the inspiring songs from over the years still rotate thru modern performances with traditional or updated arrangements. Every once in a while a new and meaningful tune appears and becomes part of the long line of patriotic standards. “That Uniform” is a tune with that potential. It speaks to a universal feeling of gratitude for those who choose to don the uniform of service, be it military, first responders, medical, or law enforcement.

This inspiring song with words and music by Andrew W. Gonzales, was produced and arranged by Grammy Award Winning Producer, Billy Williams. Alan Harkrader is one of the lead vocalist with the 70’s horn band, The Gringos. He also plays guitar, keys, and bass peddles with the group. Harkrader’s long time association with Billy Williams and Andrew Gonzales made recording this special song a true honor and joy. “That Uniform” deserves it’s place in the list of patriotic classics.

Lynn Tivens
The Gringos
+1 818-943-5729
email us here

That uniform - Alan Harkrader of The Gringos

You just read:

The Gringos release a tribute to the men and women who protect and serve...

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.