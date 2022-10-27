Colorjump.io Mobile game by Maysalward UK LTD has been updated with new characters and levels

HyperCasual, Appstore , Mobile game

ColorJump.io

Colors

Color Jump Screenshot

Hypercasual, mobile games, free to play

Screen Shot Color Jump Game

New levels and an exciting storyline await players of Colorjump.io, a free game on the iOS and Android platforms.

We're excited to bring our players more content and features in this latest update, which makes the game even more fun and addictive,”
— Nour KHRAIS
LEAMINGTON SPA, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maysalward UK LTD, a hyper casual mobile game development studio, has released an updated version of their free-to-play mobile game Colorjump.io. The new version features a new and exciting storyline and more challenging levels.

Players can now enjoy the game's thrilling gameplay on both iOS and Android platforms. Colorjump.io is a fast-paced, multiplayer battle race game that requires players to jump between tiles to colour them without getting hit! The more successful you are, the more your colour will show on the game map.

The latest version of Colorjump.io, which launched on Google Play and the App Store, includes all the aesthetics and upgrades with a rich visual experience.

With a simple .io goal of dominating the opposition, while enhancing it all with amazing graphics and impressive effects.

The objective of Colorjump.io is to colour as many tiles as possible before their opponents on the map with their colour.

The game is easy to learn but difficult to master, with a multitude of levels and high scores to aim for. The new update includes an exciting storyline with new characters and enhanced game play that will keep players entertained for hours on end.

There are also brand-new levels that are much harder than before, ensuring that players of all levels have plenty of challenges to overcome.

"We're excited to bring our players more content and features in this latest update, which makes the game even more fun and addictive," said Nour KHRAIS , Founder of Maysalward UK Ltd. "We hope that players enjoy this new content and keep playing."

Players can download the game now on Google Play Store or App Store.

Nour Khrais
Maysalward UK
+44 7384161762
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

Colorjump.io

You just read:

Colorjump.io Mobile game by Maysalward UK LTD has been updated with new characters and levels

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Social Media, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Nour Khrais
Maysalward UK
+44 7384161762
Company/Organization
Maysalward
24 King Hussein Business Park, Amman
Amman, 11183
Jordan
+962796900217
Visit Newsroom
About

Founded in 2003, we are a mobile casual games developer and publisher based in Amman, Jordan, with HyperCasual studio in Leamington, Spa, UK. Our experienced and talented developers are committed to developing and publishing high-quality Casual and HyperCasual mobile games on Android and iOS platforms and offering players the best high-quality free to play mobile games. We have a collaborative culture where team members are encouraged to speak their minds and be open about our company vision. Every week, there are all-hands on meetings to discuss and stand on our strategy. In 2019, we started adapting OKR’s as our growth framework and confirmed transparency in fulfilling the company mission and vision. We develop and publish games for iOS and Android. We’re always looking for great new emerging markets, like the Middle East, India and Latin America. Our team is creative, innovative, and agile at keeping up with new project management methodologies and SCRUM certified since 2011. We are proud that our team has 50% women in leading positions to confirm our commitment to representing women, diversity, and women’s place in the games' industry. Maysalward’s founder and CEO, native Jordanian Nour Khrais, was quick to recognize this underserved market. By creating high-quality content of cultural relevance to local players, Maysalward emerged as one of the first and most prominent developers and publishers in the region. The brand established its distribution channels and strategic partnerships through distribution channels and strategic alliances, thus setting both the brand and the marketplace for rapid growth. However, to be a leading company in the gaming industry requires more than just introducing great products into the world. It requires building an ecosystem of local artists and developers to improve and grow the industry. Under the umbrella of King Abdullah II Fund for Development (KAFD), our team involved in several grassroots activities that translate this belief into action. These activities include boot camps, developer events, and an annual gaming summit. Maysalward also manages the Jordann Gaming in different Jordanian cities: Amman, Irbid, Aqaba and Maan, Karak Zarqa. This collaboration with the King Abdullah II Fund for Development has led to the formation of a semi-annual App Challenge, which brings to light 14 to 16-year-old school students into the development of mobile games. Twelve waves of app challenges have been conducted since 2011 and training 3800+ students on coding, storytelling and game design. In yet another educational initiative, Maysalward has teamed up with various sectors, such as The Jordan Children Museum and The Royal Tank Museum, the authors of Adam Wa Mishmish, and Royal Health Association building interactive health and educational games. Since April 2020, Maysalward joined The World Health Organization (WHO) and Launched #PlayApartTogether to promote physical distancing during COVID-19 through games and in June 2020, we became part of The International Game Developers Association (IGDA) Special Interest Group (SIG) to help Indie game developers around the world. In November 2020, Maysalward became an official member of the Women’s Empowerment Principles WEP’s global list of signatories.

Leading Mobile Game Studio and Publisher MENA

More From This Author
Colorjump.io Mobile game by Maysalward UK LTD has been updated with new characters and levels
Sudoku Scratch Combines Sudoku Puzzle With Scratch-Off For Fiendishly Fun New Game For Mobile Devices
The Expo 2020 Dubai mobile game hit Android and iOS stores
View All Stories From This Author