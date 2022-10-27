Colorjump.io Mobile game by Maysalward UK LTD has been updated with new characters and levels
New levels and an exciting storyline await players of Colorjump.io, a free game on the iOS and Android platforms.
Maysalward UK LTD, a hyper casual mobile game development studio, has released an updated version of their free-to-play mobile game Colorjump.io. The new version features a new and exciting storyline and more challenging levels.
Players can now enjoy the game's thrilling gameplay on both iOS and Android platforms. Colorjump.io is a fast-paced, multiplayer battle race game that requires players to jump between tiles to colour them without getting hit! The more successful you are, the more your colour will show on the game map.
The latest version of Colorjump.io, which launched on Google Play and the App Store, includes all the aesthetics and upgrades with a rich visual experience.
With a simple .io goal of dominating the opposition, while enhancing it all with amazing graphics and impressive effects.
The objective of Colorjump.io is to colour as many tiles as possible before their opponents on the map with their colour.
The game is easy to learn but difficult to master, with a multitude of levels and high scores to aim for. The new update includes an exciting storyline with new characters and enhanced game play that will keep players entertained for hours on end.
There are also brand-new levels that are much harder than before, ensuring that players of all levels have plenty of challenges to overcome.
"We're excited to bring our players more content and features in this latest update, which makes the game even more fun and addictive," said Nour KHRAIS , Founder of Maysalward UK Ltd. "We hope that players enjoy this new content and keep playing."
Players can download the game now on Google Play Store or App Store.
