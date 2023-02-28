Bryson Manalang Founder of Twiine Satisfies Food Cravings in The City of Angels

Twiine Bryson Manalang, Founder of TWIINE Bryson Manalang, Founder of TWIINE sharing the new platform

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative founder of Twiine, Bryson Manalang, has the answer to the question, what do I want to eat? Households constantly face this dilemma. Whether single or growing family, the answer to this mundane inquiry is seldom easy. A recent article from Caltech.edu reported, “If you've ever found yourself staring at a lengthy restaurant menu and been completely unable to decide what to order for lunch, you have experienced what psychologists call choice overload. The brain, faced with an overwhelming number of similar options, struggles to make a decision.”

Twiine is a web app that can predict a person’s current food cravings and recommend restaurants that will best satisfy their cravings based on their recently listened to music. From classical to pop, whatever your preference, there is a culinary delight that fits your taste.

Visionary Bryson Manalang is passionate about solving the indecisiveness problem and how we can minimize choice overload in today’s world. He has also launched three startups since the tender age of 17, and helped several brands scale their Instagram and TikTok accounts.

Those who live in the Los Angeles and Orange County areas who are searching for new experiences will appreciate this easy-to-use app designed with them in mind. Twiine is a foodie’s delight, which places several unique eatery choices in the palm of their hand.

As the holiday season approaches, going out to eat becomes one of the major focuses to enhance the celebrations. Twiine can assist the planners of the group in finding the perfect location to satisfy all those who attend. Twiine takes the guesswork out. Whether gathering for business or pleasure, this app is the go-to resource.

Twiine’s new product will be operational around Los Angeles County and Orange County on March 1st. Interested viewers can use the test product at: https://twine-new.vercel.app/.

For more information, please contact Bryson Manalang at Email: bryson.manalang@gmail.com or phone: 626-375-5110 or visit Website: www.twiine.com.