September 2022 Total Visitor Count Was 95.5 Percent of the 2019 Level

Posted on Oct 27, 2022 in News

For Immediate Release: October 27, 2022

HONOLULU—According to preliminary visitor statistics released by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), a total of 703,270 visitors arrived in the Hawaiian Islands in September 2022, representing a 95.5 percent recovery from the same month in 2019. These visitors spent $1.48 billion in September 2022, as measured in nominal dollars, an increase of 18.5 percent compared to the $1.25 billion reported for September 2019.

In September 2022, 691,794 visitors arrived by air service, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, 11,476 visitors arrived by cruise ships during the month. In comparison, 718,042 visitors arrived by air (-3.7%) and 18,114 visitors came by cruise ships (-36.6%) in September 2019. The average length of stay by all visitors in September 2022 was 8.9 days, up from 8.4 days (+5.9%) in September 2019. The statewide average daily census¹ was 208,589 visitors in September 2022 compared to 206,169 visitors (+1.2%) in September 2019.

In September 2022, 395,115 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, an increase of 29.2 percent compared to 305,808 visitors in September 2019. U.S. West visitors spent $779.8 million in September 2022, up 67.3 percent from $466 million in September 2019. Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in September 2022 ($236 per person) was much higher compared to September 2019 ($179 per person, +31.6%).

There were 170,995 visitors from the U.S. East in September 2022, a 28.4 percent growth compared to the 133,185 visitors in September 2019. U.S. East visitors spent $423.1 million in September 2022, up 46.5 percent from $288.9 million in September 2019. Daily spending by U.S. East visitors in September 2022 ($254 per person) increased in comparison to September 2019 ($229 per person, +11.3%).

There were 24,092 visitors from Japan in September 2022 compared to 143,928 visitors (-83.3%) in September 2019. Visitors from Japan spent $42.5 million in September 2022 compared to $196.5 million (-78.4%) in September 2019. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in September 2022 ($233 per person) was slightly higher compared to September 2019 ($231 per person, +0.9%).

In September 2022, 20,960 visitors arrived from Canada compared to 21,928 visitors (-4.4%) in September 2019. Visitors from Canada spent $47.5 million in September 2022, compared to $40.5 million (+17.2%) in September 2019. Daily spending by Canadian visitors in September 2022 ($200 per person) increased significantly compared to September 2019 ($159 per person, +26.1%).

In September 2022, there were 80,632 visitors from All Other International Markets, which included visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, Philippines and the Pacific Islands. In comparison, there were 113,192 visitors (-28.8%) from All Other International Markets in September 2019.

In September 2022, a total of 4,501 trans-Pacific flights with 957,031 seats serviced the Hawaiian Islands, compared to 4,533 flights (-0.7%) with 1,012,883 (-5.5%) in September 2019.

Through the first nine months of 2022, total visitor spending was $14.35 billion, up 7.9 percent from $13.3 billion in the first nine months of 2019. A total of 6,888,439 visitors arrived in the first nine months of 2022 which was a decrease compared to the first nine months of 2019 at 7,828,965 visitors (-12%).

Other Highlights

U.S. West: In September 2022, 316,193 visitors arrived from the Pacific region and 78,838 visitors came from the Mountain region. Most of the U.S. West visitors in September 2022 have been to Hawaii before (76.1%) while 23.9 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of accommodations, 52.3 percent of the U.S. West visitors in September 2022 stayed in hotels, 17.6 percent stayed in condominiums, 12 percent stayed in rental homes, 10.5 percent stayed in timeshares, and 10.3 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

Through the first nine months of 2022 there were 4,013,518 visitors from the U.S. West compared to 3,447,548 visitors (+16.4%) in the first nine months of 2019.

U.S. West visitors spent $7.54 billion in the first nine months of 2022 compared to $5.15 billion (+46.4%) in the first nine months of 2019.

The average daily visitor spending in the first nine months of 2022 was $219 per person, up considerably from $174 per person (+26.4%) in the first nine months of 2019. Lodging, food and beverage, transportation, shopping, and entertainment and recreation expenses by U.S. West visitors were all higher compared to the first nine months of 2019.

U.S. East: In September 2022, South Atlantic (43,483 visitors), West South Central (37,523 visitors) and East North Central (31,313 visitors) were the three largest regions in terms of visitor arrivals. Over half of U.S. East visitors in September 2022 have been to Hawaii before (51.3%) while 48.7 percent were first time visitors. In terms of lodging, 61 percent of the U.S. East visitors in September 2022 stayed in hotels, 13.8 percent stayed in condominiums, 11.3 percent stayed in rental homes, 10.3 percent stayed with friends and relatives, and 8.1 percent stayed in timeshares.

Through the first nine months of 2022, 1,902,070 visitors arrived from the U.S. East, compared to 1,762,702 visitors (+7.9%) in the first nine months of 2019. U.S. East visitors spent $4.68 billion in the first nine months of 2022 compared to $3.59 billion (+30.5%) in the first nine months of 2019.

Daily visitor spending in the first nine months of 2022 rose to $249 per person compared to $211 per person (+17.9%) in the first nine months of 2019. Spending on lodging, food and beverage, transportation, shopping, and entertainment and recreation all increased compared to the first nine months of 2019.

Japan: Of the 24,092 visitors in September 2022, 23,435 arrived on international flights and 657 came on domestic flights. Effective September 7, 2022, travelers returning to Japan were no longer required to have PCR tests for reentry, on the condition that they were vaccinated three times. Japan continued to cap daily entrants at 50,000 arrivals in September. Most of the Japanese visitors in September 2022 were repeat visitors (76.9%) while 23.1 percent were first-time visitors to the islands. In terms of lodging, 64.4 percent of the visitors in September 2022 stayed in hotels, 20 percent stayed in condominiums, 17.9 percent stayed in timeshares and 2 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

Through the first nine months of 2022 there were 110,534 visitors from Japan compared to 1,173,477 visitors (-90.6%) in the first nine months of 2019. Visitors from Japan spent $225 million in the first nine months of 2022 compared to $1.65 billion (-86.4%) in the first nine months of 2019.

Daily visitor spending in the first nine months of 2022 decreased to $231 per person from $237 per person (-2.7%) in the first nine months of 2019. Visitors from Japan spent more on lodging, food and beverage, and transportation, but less on shopping, and entertainment and recreation compared to the first nine months of 2019.

Canada: Of the 20,960 visitors in September 2022, 13,897 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 7,063 visitors came on domestic flights. Over half of Canadian visitors in September 2022 were repeat visitors (53.4%) while 46.6 percent were first-timers to Hawaii. In terms of lodging, 56.4 percent of Canadian visitors in September 2022 stayed in hotels, 23.1 percent stayed in condominiums, 11.5 percent stayed in rental homes, 8.1 percent stayed in timeshares and 6 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

Through the first nine months of 2022 there were 265,250 visitors from Canada compared to 393,074 visitors (-32.5%) in the first nine months of 2019. Visitors from Canada spent $608.9 million in the first nine months of 2022, compared to $790.6 million (-23%) in the first nine months of 2019.

Daily visitor spending in the first nine months of 2022 rose to $185 per person from $166 per person (+11.4%) in the first nine months of 2019. Lodging, transportation, food and beverage, shopping, and entertainment and recreation expenses all increased compared to the first nine months of 2019.

Island Highlights

Oahu: There were 385,525 visitors to Oahu in September 2022 compared to 458,588 visitors (-15.9%) in September 2019. Visitor spending was $680.1 million compared to $607.3 million (+12%) in September 2019. The average daily census on Oahu was 90,476 visitors in September 2022 compared to 101,093 visitors (-10.5%) in September 2019.

Through the first nine months of 2022, there were 3,594,425 visitors to Oahu compared to 4,657,880 visitors (-22.8%) in the first nine months of 2019. For the first nine months of 2022, total visitor spending was $6.30 billion (+3.1%) compared to $6.11 billion in the first nine months of 2019.

Maui: There were 218,468 visitors to Maui in September 2022 compared to 210,108 visitors (+4%) in September 2019. Visitor spending was $415.3 million compared to $339.7 million (+22.3%) in September 2019. The average daily census on Maui was 55,720 visitors in September 2022 up from the 52,053 visitors (+7%) in September 2019.

Through the first nine months of 2022, there were 2,194,814 visitors to Maui compared to 2,314,113 visitors (-5.2%) in the first nine months of 2019. For the first nine months of 2022, total visitor spending was $4.27 billion compared to $3.86 billion (+10.6%) in the first nine months of 2019.

Kauai: There were 105,145 visitors to Kauai in September 2022 compared to 93,501 visitors (+12.5%) in September 2019. Visitor spending was $170.7 million compared to $132 million (+29.3%) in September 2019. The average daily census on Kauai was 26,136 visitors in September 2022, up from 21,967 visitors (+19%) in September 2019.

Through the first nine months of 2022, there were 1,008,065 visitors to Kauai compared to 1,039,227 visitors (-3%) in the first nine months of 2019. For the first nine months of 2022, total visitor spending was $1.66 billion compared to $1.46 billion (+13.7%) in the first nine months of 2019.

Hawaii Island: There were 118,078 visitors to Hawaii Island in September 2022 compared to 112,138 visitors (+5.3%) in September 2019. Visitor spending was $192.8 million compared to $145.9 million (+32.1%) in September 2019. The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 33,142 visitors in September 2022 compared to 26,750 visitors (+23.9%) in September 2019.

Through the first nine months of 2022, there were 1,247,765 visitors to Hawaii Island, compared to 1,323,943 visitors (-5.8%) in the first nine months of 2019. For the first nine months of 2022, total visitor spending was $1.98 billion compared to $1.72 billion (+15.2%) in the first nine months of 2019.

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii

U.S. West: There were 3,636 scheduled flights with 728,565 seats in September 2022 compared to 3,155 flights with 635,877 seats in September 2019.

There was reduced service from Denver (26,936 seats, -15.8%), Oakland (48,335, -2.9%), and San Francisco (106,586, -6.8%); and there was no service from Anchorage (-4,770 seats) compared to September 2019. Offsetting these reductions was increased service from Las Vegas (49,637, +131.9%), Long Beach (16,898, +198%), Los Angeles (196,396, +3.5%), Phoenix (43,536, +27%), Portland (24,389, +14.3%), Sacramento (19,465, +1.9%), Salt Lake City (6,780, +40.4%), San Diego (39,774, +41.3%), San Jose (53,800, +65.5%), and Seattle (89,733, +15.2%). Recently added service from Ontario, California (+5,670 seats, started March 2021) and Santa Ana (+630, started June 2021) also contributed to the growth in flights and seats in September 2022 compared to September 2019.

U.S. East: There were 300 scheduled flights with 83,271 seats in September 2022 compared to 266 flights with 75,979 seats in September 2019.

There was reduced service from Atlanta (6,554, -4.5%), Boston (4,726 seats, -26.1%), Chicago (19,233, -13%), and Washington D.C. (480, -62.6%). Offsetting these reductions was increased service from Charlotte (16,228, +31.1%) and Newark (7,380, +2.5%). There was service from Minneapolis (+5,240) in September 2022, while service from this route was suspended in September 2019. Recently added service from Austin, Texas (+3,336, started April 2021) and Orlando, Florida (+834, started March 2021) also contributed to the growth.

Japan: There were 236 scheduled flights with 59,088 seats from Japan to Honolulu and Kona in September 2022 compared to 641 scheduled flights with 171,968 seats in September 2019. There was increased service from Tokyo-Haneda (24,892, +3.5%); reduced service from Nagoya (995 seats, -92.6%), Osaka (8,779 seats, -73.9%), and Tokyo-Narita (24,422, -74.9%); and no service from Sapporo (-3,614) compared to September 2019.

Canada: There were 106 scheduled flights with 18,144 seats from Canada to Honolulu and Kahului in September 2022 compared to 82 scheduled flights with 15,438 seats in September 2019. Only flights from Vancouver to Honolulu and from Vancouver to Kahului operated in September 2022 and in September 2019.

Oceania:

Australia: There were 58 scheduled flights with 17,340 seats from Melbourne (2,345 seats) and Sydney (14,995) in September 2022. In September 2019, there were 114 scheduled flights with 34,789 seats with service from Brisbane (4,170 seats), Melbourne (5,695) and Sydney (24,924).

There were 58 scheduled flights with 17,340 seats from Melbourne (2,345 seats) and Sydney (14,995) in September 2022. In September 2019, there were 114 scheduled flights with 34,789 seats with service from Brisbane (4,170 seats), Melbourne (5,695) and Sydney (24,924). New Zealand: There were 26 scheduled flights with 7,270 seats from Auckland in September 2022, compared to 39 scheduled flights with 10,914 seats in September 2019.

Other Asia:

China: There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 25 scheduled flights with 7,300 seats from Shanghai in September 2019.

There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 25 scheduled flights with 7,300 seats from Shanghai in September 2019. Korea: There were 71 scheduled flights with 22,858 seats from Seoul in September 2022 compared to 83 flights with 25,772 seats in September 2019.

There were 71 scheduled flights with 22,858 seats from Seoul in September 2022 compared to 83 flights with 25,772 seats in September 2019. Taiwan: Direct air service from Taipei has been suspended since April 2020. There were 13 scheduled flights with 3,978 seats in September 2019.

Other Markets:

Guam: There were 30 scheduled flights with 10,500 seats from Guam in September 2022 compared to 30 flights with 10,920 seats in September 2019.

There were 30 scheduled flights with 10,500 seats from Guam in September 2022 compared to 30 flights with 10,920 seats in September 2019. Philippines: There were 13 scheduled flights with 4,017 seats from Manila in September 2022 compared to 17 flights with 5,253 seats in September 2019.

There were 13 scheduled flights with 4,017 seats from Manila in September 2022 compared to 17 flights with 5,253 seats in September 2019. Samoa: There were five scheduled flights with 850 seats from Apia in September 2022 compared to four flights with 578 seats in September 2019.

There were five scheduled flights with 850 seats from Apia in September 2022 compared to four flights with 578 seats in September 2019. Kiribati: Direct air service from Christmas Island continued to be suspended in September 2022. There were four flights with 488 seats in September 2019.

Direct air service from Christmas Island continued to be suspended in September 2022. There were four flights with 488 seats in September 2019. Marshall Islands: There was no direct service from Majuro in September 2022 compared to 18 flights with 2,988 seats in September 2019.

There was no direct service from Majuro in September 2022 compared to 18 flights with 2,988 seats in September 2019. Fiji: There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Nadi in September 2022 compared to five flights with 826 seats in September 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Nadi in September 2022 compared to five flights with 826 seats in September 2019. American Samoa: There were nine scheduled flights with 2,502 seats from Pago Pago in September 2022 and nine flights with 2,502 seats in September 2019.

There were nine scheduled flights with 2,502 seats from Pago Pago in September 2022 and nine flights with 2,502 seats in September 2019. French Polynesia: There were four scheduled flights with 1,112 seats from Papeete in September 2022 with four flights with 1,112 seats in September 2019.

In the first nine months of 2022, there were 45,579 trans-Pacific flights and 9,570,270 seats compared to 46,412 flights and 10,230,151 seats in the first nine months of 2019.

Cruise Ship Visitors

In September 2022, 11,476 visitors came to the islands aboard five out-of-state cruise ships. Another 5,200 visitors flew to the state to board the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship, Pride of America.

In September 2019, 18,114 visitors arrived on seven out-of-state cruise ships and another 8,739 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

For the first nine months of 2022, 40,658 visitors entered Hawaii via 26 out-of-state cruise ships. There were 4,983 visitors who came by air to board turnaround tours on out-of-state cruise ships and another 28,034 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

In the first nine months of 2019, 95,149 visitors came to Hawaii by way of 44 out-of-state cruise ships and 94,927 visitors flew to Hawaii and boarded the Pride of America.

Statement by DBEDT Director Mike McCartney:

Japan expects an increase in both in-bound and out-bound travel with new (less restrictive) COVID protocols for travelers. Hawaii anticipates an end of year pick up in Japanese travelers as well as international travel overall which should help end 2022 on a high note and provide momentum going into 2023.

DBEDT remains positive that Hawaii will achieve a full recovery by 2025 despite a strong dollar, global inflation and fossil fuel supply chain disruptions due to the Ukraine-Russian War. It’s important to note that on average, every visitor in Hawaii spends about $2,100 per trip while staying in our islands which adds about $250 in state tax revenue (per person per trip) not including county tax revenue generation. It is also important to note that every 50 visitors support one job in our state

As we move closer to full recovery in 2025 we will need a healthy mix of domestic and international travelers who share the values of Malama Kuu Home.

1/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.

# # #

View the September 2022 tables here.

Media Contacts:

Jennifer Chun

Director of Tourism Research

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

(808) 973-9446

Charlene Chan

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

(808) 824-0134

dbedt.hawaii.gov

SEPTEMBER 2022 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (2022 vs. 2021) TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2022P 2021 % change 2022P YTD 2021 % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,476.5 1,048.2 40.9 14,353.7 9,099.8 57.7 Total by air 1,471.7 1,048.2 40.4 14,335.4 9,099.8 57.5 U.S. Total 1,202.9 985.2 22.1 12,227.4 8,666.2 41.1 U.S. West 779.8 650.1 20.0 7,544.4 5,641.6 33.7 U.S. East 423.1 335.2 26.2 4,682.9 3,024.6 54.8 Japan 42.5 5.4 689.0 225.0 45.3 397.0 Canada 47.5 13.4 254.7 608.9 59.0 932.8 All Others 178.7 44.2 304.3 1,274.1 329.4 286.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.9 0.0 N/A 18.3 0.0 N/A TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,257,683 4,622,029 35.4 63,582,182 46,832,007 35.8 Total by air 6,199,291 4,622,029 34.1 63,338,375 46,832,007 35.2 U.S. Total 4,970,863 4,336,286 14.6 53,253,954 44,801,799 18.9 U.S. West 3,307,855 2,903,079 13.9 34,411,273 29,915,370 15.0 U.S. East 1,663,009 1,433,207 16.0 18,842,681 14,886,429 26.6 Japan 182,453 22,425 713.6 975,880 208,288 368.5 Canada 236,975 69,715 239.9 3,294,220 331,084 895.0 All Others 808,999 193,603 317.9 5,814,321 1,490,836 290.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 58,392 0 N/A 243,807 0 N/A VISITOR ARRIVALS 703,270 504,586 39.4 6,888,439 4,860,117 41.7 Total by air 691,794 504,586 37.1 6,842,798 4,860,117 40.8 U.S. Total 566,110 483,249 17.1 5,915,588 4,704,273 25.7 U.S. West 395,115 337,892 16.9 4,013,518 3,251,689 23.4 U.S. East 170,995 145,357 17.6 1,902,070 1,452,584 30.9 Japan 24,092 1,505 1,501.3 110,534 12,469 786.5 Canada 20,960 4,508 365.0 265,250 18,500 1,333.8 All Others 80,632 15,324 426.2 551,426 124,875 341.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 11,476 0 N/A 45,641 0 N/A AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 208,589 154,068 35.4 232,902 171,546 35.8 Total by air 206,643 154,068 34.1 232,009 171,546 35.2 U.S. Total 165,695 144,543 14.6 195,069 164,109 18.9 U.S. West 110,262 96,769 13.9 126,049 109,580 15.0 U.S. East 55,434 47,774 16.0 69,021 54,529 26.6 Japan 6,082 747 713.6 3,575 763 368.5 Canada 7,899 2,324 239.9 12,067 1,213 895.0 All Others 26,967 6,453 317.9 21,298 5,461 290.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1,946 0 N/A 893 0 N/A AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.90 9.16 -2.9 9.23 9.64 -4.2 Total by air 8.96 9.16 -2.2 9.26 9.64 -3.9 U.S. Total 8.78 8.97 -2.1 9.00 9.52 -5.5 U.S. West 8.37 8.59 -2.6 8.57 9.20 -6.8 U.S. East 9.73 9.86 -1.4 9.91 10.25 -3.3 Japan 7.57 14.90 -49.2 8.83 16.70 -47.1 Canada 11.31 15.46 -26.9 12.42 17.90 -30.6 All Others 10.03 12.63 -20.6 10.54 11.94 -11.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 5.09 0.00 N/A 5.34 0.00 N/A PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 236.0 226.8 4.0 225.7 194.3 16.2 Total by air 237.4 226.8 4.7 226.3 194.3 16.5 U.S. Total 242.0 227.2 6.5 229.6 193.4 18.7 U.S. West 235.7 223.9 5.3 219.2 188.6 16.3 U.S. East 254.4 233.9 8.8 248.5 203.2 22.3 Japan 233.1 240.4 -3.0 230.5 217.4 6.1 Canada 200.4 192.0 4.4 184.9 178.1 3.8 All Others 220.9 228.3 -3.2 219.1 220.9 -0.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 83.6 0.0 N/A 74.9 0.0 N/A PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,099.5 2,077.4 1.1 2,083.7 1,872.3 11.3 Total by air 2,127.3 2,077.4 2.4 2,095.0 1,872.3 11.9 U.S. Total 2,124.9 2,038.8 4.2 2,067.0 1,842.2 12.2 U.S. West 1,973.6 1,923.9 2.6 1,879.8 1,735.0 8.3 U.S. East 2,474.4 2,305.9 7.3 2,462.0 2,082.2 18.2 Japan 1,765.6 3,583.4 -50.7 2,035.4 3,630.7 -43.9 Canada 2,265.7 2,969.8 -23.7 2,295.8 3,187.0 -28.0 All Others 2,216.4 2,884.3 -23.2 2,310.6 2,637.5 -12.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 425.3 0.0 N/A 400.3 0.0 N/A

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

SEPTEMBER 2022 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (2022 vs. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2022P 2019 % change 2022P YTD 2019 % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,476.5 1,246.3 18.5 14,353.7 13,302.1 7.9 Total by air 1,471.7 1,235.4 19.1 14,335.4 13,262.2 8.1 U.S. Total 1,202.9 754.9 59.3 12,227.4 8,739.8 39.9 U.S. West 779.8 466.0 67.3 7,544.4 5,151.9 46.4 U.S. East 423.1 288.9 46.5 4,682.9 3,587.9 30.5 Japan 42.5 196.5 -78.4 225.0 1,652.4 -86.4 Canada 47.5 40.5 17.2 608.9 790.6 -23.0 All Others 178.7 243.4 -26.6 1,274.1 2,079.4 -38.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.9 10.9 -55.2 18.3 39.9 -54.2 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,257,683 6,185,073 1.2 63,582,182 68,147,048 -6.7 Total by air 6,199,291 6,089,616 1.8 63,338,375 67,700,771 -6.4 U.S. Total 4,970,863 3,866,376 28.6 53,253,954 46,717,448 14.0 U.S. West 3,307,855 2,602,158 27.1 34,411,273 29,691,370 15.9 U.S. East 1,663,009 1,264,218 31.5 18,842,681 17,026,078 10.7 Japan 182,453 850,295 -78.5 975,880 6,971,475 -86.0 Canada 236,975 254,953 -7.1 3,294,220 4,764,961 -30.9 All Others 808,999 1,117,992 -27.6 5,814,321 9,246,886 -37.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 58,392 95,457 -38.8 243,807 446,277 -45.4 VISITOR ARRIVALS 703,270 736,155 -4.5 6,888,439 7,828,965 -12.0 Total by air 691,794 718,042 -3.7 6,842,798 7,733,815 -11.5 U.S. Total 566,110 438,993 29.0 5,915,588 5,210,250 13.5 U.S. West 395,115 305,808 29.2 4,013,518 3,447,548 16.4 U.S. East 170,995 133,185 28.4 1,902,070 1,762,702 7.9 Japan 24,092 143,928 -83.3 110,534 1,173,477 -90.6 Canada 20,960 21,928 -4.4 265,250 393,074 -32.5 All Others 80,632 113,192 -28.8 551,426 957,014 -42.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 11,476 18,114 -36.6 45,641 95,150 -52.0 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 208,589 206,169 1.2 232,902 249,623 -6.7 Total by air 206,643 202,987 1.8 232,009 247,988 -6.4 U.S. Total 165,695 128,879 28.6 195,069 171,126 14.0 U.S. West 110,262 86,739 27.1 126,049 108,760 15.9 U.S. East 55,434 42,141 31.5 69,021 62,367 10.7 Japan 6,082 28,343 -78.5 3,575 25,537 -86.0 Canada 7,899 8,498 -7.1 12,067 17,454 -30.9 All Others 26,967 37,266 -27.6 21,298 33,871 -37.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1,946 3,182 -38.8 893 1,635 -45.4 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.90 8.40 5.9 9.23 8.70 6.0 Total by air 8.96 8.48 5.7 9.26 8.75 5.7 U.S. Total 8.78 8.81 -0.3 9.00 8.97 0.4 U.S. West 8.37 8.51 -1.6 8.57 8.61 -0.4 U.S. East 9.73 9.49 2.5 9.91 9.66 2.6 Japan 7.57 5.91 28.2 8.83 5.94 48.6 Canada 11.31 11.63 -2.8 12.42 12.12 2.5 All Others 10.03 9.88 1.6 10.54 9.66 9.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 5.09 5.27 -3.4 5.34 4.69 13.9 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 236.0 201.5 17.1 225.7 195.2 15.7 Total by air 237.4 202.9 17.0 226.3 195.9 15.5 U.S. Total 242.0 195.3 23.9 229.6 187.1 22.7 U.S. West 235.7 179.1 31.6 219.2 173.5 26.4 U.S. East 254.4 228.5 11.3 248.5 210.7 17.9 Japan 233.1 231.1 0.9 230.5 237.0 -2.7 Canada 200.4 158.9 26.1 184.9 165.9 11.4 All Others 220.9 217.7 1.5 219.1 224.9 -2.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 83.6 114.1 -26.8 74.9 89.3 -16.1 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,099.5 1,692.9 24.0 2,083.7 1,699.1 22.6 Total by air 2,127.3 1,720.5 23.6 2,095.0 1,714.8 22.2 U.S. Total 2,124.9 1,719.7 23.6 2,067.0 1,677.4 23.2 U.S. West 1,973.6 1,523.9 29.5 1,879.8 1,494.4 25.8 U.S. East 2,474.4 2,169.2 14.1 2,462.0 2,035.5 21.0 Japan 1,765.6 1,365.4 29.3 2,035.4 1,408.1 44.5 Canada 2,265.7 1,848.0 22.6 2,295.8 2,011.4 14.1 All Others 2,216.4 2,150.4 3.1 2,310.6 2,172.8 6.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 425.3 601.5 -29.3 400.3 418.9 -4.5

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

SEPTEMBER 2022 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2022P 2021 % change 2022P YTD 2021 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,476.5 1,048.2 40.9 14,353.7 9,099.8 57.7 Total by air 1,471.7 1,048.2 40.4 14,335.4 9,099.8 57.5 Oahu 680.1 462.5 47.1 6,302.0 3,973.9 58.6 Maui 415.3 314.2 32.2 4,266.3 2,823.5 51.1 Molokai 2.0 1.3 59.1 26.5 15.7 68.6 Lanai 10.7 8.3 29.8 108.4 73.8 46.9 Kauai 170.7 125.8 35.7 1,655.9 962.0 72.1 Hawaii Island 192.8 136.2 41.5 1,976.4 1,251.0 58.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.9 0.0 N/A 18.3 0.0 N/A TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,257,683 4,622,029 35.4 63,582,182 46,832,007 35.8 Total by air 6,199,291 4,622,029 34.1 63,338,375 46,832,007 35.2 Oahu 2,714,267 1,835,205 47.9 26,912,051 19,595,799 37.3 Maui 1,671,594 1,402,638 19.2 17,822,118 14,482,878 23.1 Molokai 15,526 8,850 75.4 182,306 120,325 51.5 Lanai 19,547 16,942 15.4 209,009 165,647 26.2 Kauai 784,083 624,954 25.5 7,906,198 4,682,612 68.8 Hawaii Island 994,274 733,439 35.6 10,306,693 7,784,745 32.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 58,392 0 N/A 243,807 0 N/A VISITOR ARRIVALS 703,270 504,586 39.4 6,888,439 4,860,117 41.7 Total by air 691,794 504,586 37.1 6,842,798 4,860,117 40.8 Oahu 385,525 244,850 57.5 3,594,425 2,388,079 50.5 Maui 218,468 172,762 26.5 2,194,814 1,674,933 31.0 Molokai 3,327 1,693 96.6 31,867 17,804 79.0 Lanai 5,481 3,915 40.0 49,726 33,504 48.4 Kauai 105,145 77,243 36.1 1,008,065 537,860 87.4 Hawaii Island 118,078 80,313 47.0 1,247,765 834,713 49.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 11,476 0 N/A 45,641 0 N/A AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 208,589 154,068 35.4 232,902 171,546 35.8 Total by air 206,643 154,068 34.1 232,009 171,546 35.2 Oahu 90,476 61,174 47.9 98,579 71,779 37.3 Maui 55,720 46,755 19.2 65,282 53,051 23.1 Molokai 518 295 75.4 668 441 51.5 Lanai 652 565 15.4 766 607 26.2 Kauai 26,136 20,832 25.5 28,960 17,152 68.8 Hawaii Island 33,142 24,448 35.6 37,753 28,516 32.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1,946 0 N/A 893 0 N/A AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.90 9.16 -2.9 9.23 9.64 -4.2 Total by air 8.96 9.16 -2.2 9.26 9.64 -3.9 Oahu 7.04 7.50 -6.1 7.49 8.21 -8.8 Maui 7.65 8.12 -5.8 8.12 8.65 -6.1 Molokai 4.67 5.23 -10.8 5.72 6.76 -15.4 Lanai 3.57 4.33 -17.6 4.20 4.94 -15.0 Kauai 7.46 8.09 -7.8 7.84 8.71 -9.9 Hawaii Island 8.42 9.13 -7.8 8.26 9.33 -11.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 5.09 0.00 N/A 5.34 0.00 N/A PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 236.0 226.8 4.0 225.7 194.3 16.2 Total by air 237.4 226.8 4.7 226.3 194.3 16.5 Oahu 250.6 252.0 -0.6 234.2 202.8 15.5 Maui 248.5 224.0 10.9 239.4 195.0 22.8 Molokai 130.7 144.1 -9.3 145.2 130.4 11.3 Lanai 548.5 487.5 12.5 518.6 445.4 16.4 Kauai 217.7 201.3 8.1 209.4 205.4 2.0 Hawaii Island 193.9 185.7 4.4 191.8 160.7 19.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 83.6 0.0 N/A 74.9 0.0 N/A PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,099.5 2,077.4 1.1 2,083.7 1,872.3 11.3 Total by air 2,127.3 2,077.4 2.4 2,095.0 1,872.3 11.9 Oahu 1,764.1 1,888.8 -6.6 1,753.3 1,664.1 5.4 Maui 1,901.1 1,818.5 4.5 1,943.8 1,685.7 15.3 Molokai 609.7 753.4 -19.1 830.5 881.5 -5.8 Lanai 1,956.4 2,110.1 -7.3 2,179.8 2,202.3 -1.0 Kauai 1,623.2 1,628.8 -0.3 1,642.6 1,788.5 -8.2 Hawaii Island 1,632.9 1,696.3 -3.7 1,583.9 1,498.8 5.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 425.3 0.0 N/A 400.3 0.0 N/A

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

SEPTEMBER 2022 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS (2022 vs. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2022P 2019 % change 2022P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,476.5 1,246.3 18.5 14,353.7 13,302.1 7.9 Total by air 1,471.7 1,235.4 19.1 14,335.4 13,262.2 8.1 Oahu 680.1 607.3 12.0 6,302.0 6,113.3 3.1 Maui 415.3 339.7 22.3 4,266.3 3,857.2 10.6 Molokai 2.0 1.7 17.3 26.5 24.9 6.2 Lanai 10.7 8.7 23.2 108.4 95.0 14.1 Kauai 170.7 132.0 29.3 1,655.9 1,456.0 13.7 Hawaii Island 192.8 145.9 32.1 1,976.4 1,715.8 15.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.9 10.9 -55.2 18.3 39.9 -54.2 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,257,683 6,185,073 1.2 63,582,182 68,147,048 -6.7 Total by air 6,199,291 6,089,616 1.8 63,338,375 67,700,771 -6.4 Oahu 2,714,267 3,032,784 -10.5 26,912,051 31,824,294 -15.4 Maui 1,671,594 1,561,585 7.0 17,822,118 18,179,739 -2.0 Molokai 15,526 15,750 -1.4 182,306 202,336 -9.9 Lanai 19,547 17,985 8.7 209,009 200,925 4.0 Kauai 784,083 659,019 19.0 7,906,198 7,670,493 3.1 Hawaii Island 994,274 802,494 23.9 10,306,693 9,622,983 7.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 58,392 95,457 -38.8 243,807 446,277 -45.4 VISITOR ARRIVALS 703,270 736,155 -4.5 6,888,439 7,828,965 -12.0 Total by air 691,794 718,042 -3.7 6,842,798 7,733,815 -11.5 Oahu 385,525 458,588 -15.9 3,594,425 4,657,880 -22.8 Maui 218,468 210,108 4.0 2,194,814 2,314,113 -5.2 Molokai 3,327 5,323 -37.5 31,867 48,086 -33.7 Lanai 5,481 5,770 -5.0 49,726 65,292 -23.8 Kauai 105,145 93,501 12.5 1,008,065 1,039,227 -3.0 Hawaii Island 118,078 112,138 5.3 1,247,765 1,323,943 -5.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 11,476 18,114 -36.6 45,641 95,150 -52.0 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 208,589 206,169 1.2 232,902 249,623 -6.7 Total by air 206,643 202,987 1.8 232,009 247,988 -6.4 Oahu 90,476 101,093 -10.5 98,579 116,573 -15.4 Maui 55,720 52,053 7.0 65,282 66,592 -2.0 Molokai 518 525 -1.4 668 741 -9.9 Lanai 652 599 8.7 766 736 4.0 Kauai 26,136 21,967 19.0 28,960 28,097 3.1 Hawaii Island 33,142 26,750 23.9 37,753 35,249 7.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1,946 3,182 -38.8 893 1,635 -45.4 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.90 8.40 5.9 9.23 8.70 6.0 Total by air 8.96 8.48 5.7 9.26 8.75 5.7 Oahu 7.04 6.61 6.5 7.49 6.83 9.6 Maui 7.65 7.43 2.9 8.12 7.86 3.4 Molokai 4.67 2.96 57.7 5.72 4.21 36.0 Lanai 3.57 3.12 14.4 4.20 3.08 36.6 Kauai 7.46 7.05 5.8 7.84 7.38 6.3 Hawaii Island 8.42 7.16 17.7 8.26 7.27 13.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 5.09 5.27 -3.4 5.34 4.69 13.9 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 236.0 201.5 17.1 225.7 195.2 15.7 Total by air 237.4 202.9 17.0 226.3 195.9 15.5 Oahu 250.6 200.2 25.1 234.2 192.1 21.9 Maui 248.5 217.5 14.2 239.4 212.2 12.8 Molokai 130.7 109.8 19.0 145.2 123.1 17.9 Lanai 548.5 483.8 13.4 518.6 472.9 9.7 Kauai 217.7 200.4 8.6 209.4 189.8 10.3 Hawaii Island 193.9 181.8 6.7 191.8 178.3 7.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 83.6 114.1 -26.8 74.9 89.3 -16.1 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,099.5 1,692.9 24.0 2,083.7 1,699.1 22.6 Total by air 2,127.3 1,720.5 23.6 2,095.0 1,714.8 22.2 Oahu 1,764.1 1,324.3 33.2 1,753.3 1,312.5 33.6 Maui 1,901.1 1,616.7 17.6 1,943.8 1,666.8 16.6 Molokai 609.7 324.9 87.7 830.5 518.1 60.3 Lanai 1,956.4 1,508.1 29.7 2,179.8 1,455.4 49.8 Kauai 1,623.2 1,412.2 14.9 1,642.6 1,401.1 17.2 Hawaii Island 1,632.9 1,301.2 25.5 1,583.9 1,296.0 22.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 425.3 601.5 -29.3 400.3 418.9 -4.5

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism