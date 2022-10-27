Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,196 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 280,681 in the last 365 days.

Electric Vehicle Council – Transportation Electrification Strategy Development

Commerce is soliciting proposals for a project to develop a statewide transportation electrification strategy on behalf of the Interagency Electric Vehicle Coordinating Council (EV Council) to ensure market and infrastructure readiness for all new vehicle sales.

In March 2022, Governor Jay Inslee signed the Move Ahead Washington transportation package (ESSB 5974) into law. The legislation created the new EV Council to align the state’s transportation electrification efforts. The EV Council is composed of 10 state agency representatives and is co-chaired by Commerce and the Washington State Department of Transportation.

  • Proposals are due by 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022
  • Contract period: Jan. 4, 2023 – Feb. 1, 2024
  • Pre-proposal conference – Nov. 14, 2022: A pre-proposal conference is scheduled for Nov. 14 at 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. Pacific time. All prospective proposers are encouraged to attend, however, attendance is not mandatory.

Questions? Contact RFP Coordinator Anneka McDonald.

Download the RFP (PDF)

You just read:

Electric Vehicle Council – Transportation Electrification Strategy Development

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.