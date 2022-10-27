Electric Vehicle Council – Transportation Electrification Strategy Development

Commerce is soliciting proposals for a project to develop a statewide transportation electrification strategy on behalf of the Interagency Electric Vehicle Coordinating Council (EV Council) to ensure market and infrastructure readiness for all new vehicle sales.

In March 2022, Governor Jay Inslee signed the Move Ahead Washington transportation package (ESSB 5974) into law. The legislation created the new EV Council to align the state’s transportation electrification efforts. The EV Council is composed of 10 state agency representatives and is co-chaired by Commerce and the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Proposals are due by 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022

Contract period: Jan. 4, 2023 – Feb. 1, 2024

Pre-proposal conference – Nov. 14, 2022: A pre-proposal conference is scheduled for Nov. 14 at 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. Pacific time. All prospective proposers are encouraged to attend, however, attendance is not mandatory.

Questions? Contact RFP Coordinator Anneka McDonald.

Download the RFP (PDF)