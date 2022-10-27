10-27-2022 Saturday Jackpot Reaches $800 Million, 2nd Largest in Powerball History

WEST VIRGINIA LOTTERY

OCTOBER 27, 2022

SATURDAY’S JACKPOT REACHES $800 MILLION, 2ND LARGEST IN POWERBALL HISTORY

Charleston, W.Va. – Due to continued high volume of play and more unmatched numbers, the Powerball jackpot has reached $800 million ahead of Saturday’s drawing, the second largest in Powerball history. The cash value is slated at $383.7 million.

The jackpot also ranks 5th largest in U.S. lottery history, and has reached its highest point of 2022.

“We are excited in the Lottery world with all of these high jackpots,” Assistant Director Randy Burnside said. “This is a lively time, but we do want to encourage all players to have fun, but also, play responsibly.”

The drawing will be the 37th in the current jackpot run. In Wednesday’s drawing, players won more than $21.2 million in lower-tier cash prizes.

Tickets for Monday’s Powerball drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Power Play option, which increases your non-jackpot prizes.

All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Saturday.

To play, choose five numbers ranging from 1 to 69 and one Power Ball number from 1 to 26.