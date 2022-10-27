See Your Shadow Songwriting (SYS) Gets Crazy on New Single Release

Michael Coleman of SYS

See Your Shadow Songwriting releases “Crazy Things Like That.” It’s the follow-up to their Top 10 National Radio Hits Top 10 single, “Take it to Your Grave.”

I sat out to write something very visual and very fun. The beauty of this piece is that you can close your eyes and listen to it, and it is like you are watching a video, you really get the visuals.”
— Michael Coleman, Artistic Director, See Your Shadow

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a mission to create truly iconic music that has been crafted by a diverse group of musical geniuses, See Your Shadow Songwriting (SYS) has announced the release of their latest single, “Crazy Things Like That.” Releasing on Friday, October 28th, 2022, the single is already picking up steam at radio, where it was among the Top 5 country singles added this week, according to the National Radio Hits chart. The new single follows up their Top 10 NRH Country chart hit, “Take it to Your Grave” (#7.)

Artistic Director for SYS, Michael Coleman explains the song: “Crazy Things Like That’ was originally written for a finalist for the television program, ‘The Voice.’ When that finalist was a no-show for the meeting that was scheduled in Nashville, the song was placed on the shelf and See Your Shadow held onto it. It wasn’t until SYS relaunched and formulated its new sound that the piece was finally given life.”

Watch the video for “Crazy Things Like That” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hxC96gbNJYM.


ABOUT SEE YOUR SHADOW:

After primarily being known for its dance club music, and its work in film and television, See Your Shadow Songwriting rebranded itself and decided to switch its focus and sound to its first love, country and western. With a new stable of vocalists and musicians, See Your Shadow Songwriting, has crafted and developed its new sound harkening back to the vivid storytelling and emotion of old-school country.

Their breakout single, “I Will Tell Jesus You Said Hello” reached #1 on the iTunes Country Songs chart in South Africa while receiving national and international airplay and charting. Follow-up, “My Worth” duplicated that feat. Subsequent releases have topped the international iTunes and airplay charts, in countries including the United Kingdom. SYS current has more than 400K Spotify streams.

You can learn more about See Your Shadow Songwriting and experience the See Your Shadow Songwriting sound at its flagship website, www.seeyourshadow.com

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

