‘YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY’ WELCOMES SOCIAL MEDIA SPECIALIST JASON CHEN AS CONTENT CREATOR
Jason’s depth of experience and creativity will prove valuable as he handles public facing content creation and engagement via social media”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) today announced the hiring of Jason Chen as social media content creator. Chen brings a wealth of experience in social media management and content creation with him as he joins the YHSGR team. Chen joins YHSGR following previous roles at Chenbro, Suntisfy Inc, Flyhomes, and Eventspeak. Chen specializes in optimizing social media for engagement by driving awareness through creative content creation.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Jason to the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty team as social media content creator,” said Rudy L. Kusuma, CEO, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. “Jason’s depth of experience and creativity will prove valuable as he handles public facing content creation and engagement via social media.”
Chen graduated from UC Santa Barbara (UCSB) with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film & Media Studies and has been immersed in marketing and content creation since 2015. Chen is adept at managing video content, video editing, video graphics, and production of video for social media sites such as YouTube. He’s also versed in script writing, planning, market research, and production of key deliverables. More recently, Chen has produced content for new media platforms such as TikTok. WeChat, and Instagram to enhance brand awareness. He has a record of increasing followers, engagement, and sales performance.
Chen joins the team at YHSGR where he will produce videos, marketing copy, write blog posts, and promote content on social media. He will also research trending topics and conduct SEO-based keyword research. Chen will handle video content creation in addition to his role in marketing and social media management.
“Throughout my career I have successfully developed a broad range of skills in photography, video production, video editing, and social media management,” said Jason Chen, Social Media Content Creator, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. “Additionally, I love hiking, travel, and wildlife photography. I'm very excited to join the team and can't wait to get started.”
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty: Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was founded with this vision: to be the best place to work, buy, and sell real estate. CEO, Rudy L. Kusuma, is a leader in the real estate industry, standing behind a set of core values that clients have come to appreciate in a realtor. Kusuma and the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty team have sold over 5,000 homes totaling more than $1 Billion in real estate transactions. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was named as an INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company in America in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2022 and ranked among the top Zillow Flex partners in 2020, 2021, and 2022.
