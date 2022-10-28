Award-winning Author April Dávila’s Meditation Techniques Gaining Momentum & Popularity Among Writers

April Dàvila Mindful Meditation

No Seats Left for November Class at Seattle’s Hugo House

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- April Dávila is the award-winning author behind “mindful writing,” an exciting new creative technique that incorporates meditation into the practice of writing and is generating significant interest within the writing community.

“Meditation has helped me so much as a writer, not just with finding deep creative focus but also with navigating the ups and downs of being a writer,” says Dávila, whose upcoming online class “The Writing Life” filled to capacity well in advance of its Nov. 19 debut. “For writers who have never meditated, this class will be a great introduction, and experienced meditators will learn ways that they can apply their practice to their writing.”

Dávila has partnered with her colleague Paulette Perhach to offer the class through Hugo House, named for American poet and English professor Richard Hugo, who rose from humble, difficult beginnings in the region. Based in Seattle, Washington, Hugo House is a haven for writers, poets, and “those who prize the written word.”

“Paulette and I are offering this class, free of charge through Hugo House, in the hopes that we can share the ways that mindfulness practice has helped us to lead more productive, happy lives as creative people,” says Dávila.

“As authors, we deal with writer's block, rejection, and critics—both internal and external—all while trying to carve out a place for ourselves in the often chaotic world of professional writing. By sharing scientific research and personal experience, secular mindfulness practice helps artists deal with challenges both big and small,” Dávila explains.

Dávila and Perhach together founded “A Very Important Meeting,” described as “an online space to strengthen your focus with mindfulness meditation and prioritize your writing among like-minded creatives. Concentration, productivity, and community: the essential building blocks of a thriving writer’s life, right there on your calendar.”

No one is turned away for lack of funds although donations of $5 are suggested for the sessions, which include guided mediation, quiet time for writing, and the exchange of ideas with like-minded individuals.

The Scribbling Buddha is Dávila’s weekly online newsletter where “most of the content is about books, writing, and mindfulness, but she reserves the right to share just about anything that grabs her interest. Above all, this is a space to be playful with words."

BIO: April Dávila received her master's degree in writing from the University of Southern California. She is a member of the Squaw Valley Community of Writers and a past resident at the Dorland Mountain Arts Colony. Her blog, at www.aprildDávila.com, was recently listed by Writer's Digest as one of the 101 Best Websites for Writers. A fourth-generation Californian, she lives in La Cañada Flintridge with her husband and two children. She is a practicing Buddhist, half-hearted gardener, and occasional runner. 142 Ostriches is her first novel. Dávila is a meditation teacher certified by the Greater Good Science Center at the University of California Berkeley. After realizing how much meditation helped her in her writing career (and her life) she decided to share what she had learned so that others might benefit. When she's not writing or meditating you can usually find her hanging out with her kids or watching a movie with her filmmaker husband.