Oncue Announces October 2022 ‘Mover of the Month' Award: Immediate Movers of LaPorte, Indiana
Oncue®, the leading software and booking service for the moving industry, announced that Immediate Movers was its inaugural winner of Oncue Mover Of The Month.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oncue®, the leading software and booking service for the moving industry, announced that Immediate Movers of La Porte, Indiana was its inaugural winner of the Oncue Mover Of The Month Award. Immediate Movers was selected for the recognition among Oncue’s customers based on its consistent commitment to excellent customer service from its locations serving Indiana, Northeast Illinois, and Southwest Michigan.
In 2015, owner Andrew Brown started Immediate Movers when he saw a need in his local community to provide full service moves. For the next few years, business gradually picked up until 2020 when Brown was able to purchase his first truck, which allowed him to provide an even higher level of service for his customers. “One thing has always been clear to me,” said Brown. “When you take care of your customers and improve their experience with you, there is no way you can fail.”
Towards the end of 2020, Brown took a leap of faith, left his full time job at Ace Hardware, and devoted himself full time to running the moving company. As he entered the next phase of growth, Brown found himself with one challenge - time. “I was looking for solutions on how to streamline my business before the busy season started,” said Brown. “I had been manually taking calls, writing things down on paper, calculating jobs on paper or my phone… It was a nightmare.” In April, 2021, Brown became an Oncue customer, and his entire operation took off.
“Oncue has taken so much off my plate… everything I needed, literally, was in one place.” In particular, Brown attributes Oncue’s booking service - a team of professionally-trained sales agents who can answer calls, follow up on leads and book moves for him - as a critical component of his success. “I had so much more time to really get customer experience focused and loved seeing how customers were saying so many great things about our company, thanks to Oncue.”
With the growth of his business, Brown recently was able to enlist the help of his brother, Matthew, to join the business as a partner. ‘This was one of the best decisions I have made for the growth of the company. Not only does my brother get to mainly work from home now and see his family more, but also he has given me the opportunity to focus much more on the growth of the company.” In August, 2021, Brown added a second box truck to his fleet, adding that “2021 and 2022 have been the craziest but busiest years of all.”
Brown’s ambitions don’t stop there. “We hope to add a few more trucks to our location in LaPorte and in the very near future, expand our brand and open a new company called Immediate Storage with our first location in our hometown, where it all started seven years ago.”
Giving back to the local community is something core to Immediate Movers’ mission. Toward the end of 2021, Brown started offering a free service to anyone booking a move or anyone living in La Porte: they accept furniture donations to help families in need when they lose their home due to fire, flood or other natural disasters. “When we find a family in need, we allow them to pick out items at our warehouse and offer to deliver them for free. It’s something that we just felt was the right thing to do,” Brown said.
“We’re so honored to award our inaugural Mover of the Month award to Andrew and Immediate Movers,” said Kate DeWald, CEO of Oncue. “Andrew is an outstanding example of the hard work and entrepreneurship that goes into running a local moving company, and we’re proud to partner with him for continued success.”
Brown added, “I would like to thank all of our customers for trusting us and allowing us a chance when we had no reputation at all, and appreciate all of our staff that have shown dedication, hard work and feedback to help us improve and run more efficiently.”
About Oncue
Founded in 2018, Oncue was designed to bring trust and transparency to the moving industry. Its innovative technology and on-demand booking service helps moving companies scale faster, work smarter and build better futures. Oncue’s approach to helping moving business owners grow is groundbreaking and saves each of its customers 28 working days a year on average – time they can reinvest elsewhere without giving up any control of their business. To learn more about Oncue visit https://www.oncue.co. Oncue is a registered trademark of Oncue Enterprises, Inc.
About Immediate Movers
Since 2015, Immediate Movers has provided superior moving services in Indiana. We offer labor-only and full service options to suit the needs of you and your relocation. No matter what option you choose, Immediate Movers prides ourselves on taking extreme care to help make your move safe and secure for all of your belongings. To learn more about Immediate Movers visit immediatemoversnwi.com.
