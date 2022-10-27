Kenetik Outperforms Other Ketone Products in Recent Clinical Study Better Taste, Easy to Digest, Just as Effective
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kenetik has been identified as the best overall ketone product in a recent clinical study, led by Dr. Jonathan P. Little of the University of British Columbia.
Existing ketone products contain either ketone salts or ketone esters. Dr. Little's team wrote, “While both forms of exogenous ketones are utilized extensively for research purposes, they do present with potential side effects and concerns that can make adhering to a longer-term supplement regimen challenging. Ketone salts lead to a high occurrence of gastrointestinal symptoms, while currently available ketone monoesters have a bitter and unpleasant taste.”
Kenetik is a new category of ketone product using a patented blend of D-BHB and R-1,3BD, or a blend of bioidentical ketones. Dr. Little’s study compared Kenetik against ketone ester and pure R-1,3BD products. The study looked at the effects of each product on circulating ketone levels, glucose levels, gastrointestinal distress and supplement acceptability.
The research team found that “all three exogenous ketone supplements employed in this study induce exogenous ketosis and exhibit glucose-lowering effects with no distinct evidence of causing gastrointestinal distress.”
The team noted though, that Kenetik has the distinct advantage of being more acceptable to consumers because of its taste, ease of consumption (Kenetik comes in both a ready-to-drink version as well as a concentrate), and how the consumer feels after drinking it. While this is a subjective measure in some ways, study subjects preferred it to others.
Research using ketone esters and salts has revealed the potential of D-BHB to support brain health and for treatment of chronic metabolic conditions such as diabetes and dementia, but taste and tolerability limit their long-term use
Devon Price, co-founder of VitaNav, makers of Kenetik, remarked, “For years, scientists have been learning about the exciting functional benefits of ketones. The remaining challenge has been to create a ketone supplement that works well, and that people want to consume regularly. We believe Kenetik is the first product to do that. It is sugar- and caffeine-free, contains just 60 calories a serving and is flavored with actual fruit.”
Dr. Little and his team concluded that the findings from their double-blind, randomized, cross-over pilot study support Kenetik's “use in future research aiming to explore the feasibility of prolonged ketone supplementation in the real world.”
Price adds, “We know that Kenetik is not the end of ketone supplement research, and we will continue to develop our product line as the science evolves. We are confident that more effective formulations and great choices in flavors lie ahead, and we look forward to introducing the world to the benefits of ketones as we build the Kenetik brand.”
About Kenetik
Produced by VitaNav Inc., Kenetik is a powerful and delicious ketone beverage that can provide the brain and body boost you need to meet the demands of your busy day. Our new generation of ketones, pure D-beta-hydroxybutyric acid, is the source of this boost. It’s the same ketone molecule our bodies make, only made from renewable plants through a sustainable process. One bottle of Kenetik has the equivalent ketone power as 10g of ketone ester.
About VitaNav Inc.
VitaNav Inc. is determined to help people get the most out of life by providing the brain and body boost people need to stay healthier and meet the demands of their busy days. By supercharging nature’s powerful human fuel into an easily consumed drink, VitaNav makes it possible to reach sustained energy, better focus and brain health. VitaNav was founded in 2018, and Kenetik is the result of years of research and experimentation in harnessing the power of ketones without the strict keto diet. For more information, visit http//www.drinkkenetik.com
