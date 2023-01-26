Michael Patrick Partners Rebrands Market Leader In Higher-Education Software
Design studio applied a refined brand communications strategy and novel creative tactics to heighten Nuventive market presence.
Nuventive came to us with a compelling story and valued customer base, so the goal was to provide a brand outcome that was evolutionary rather than revolutionary.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Patrick Partners announced today that it has completed a rebranding program to support Nuventive — a leader in planning and improvement software for higher education — headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
— Keith Pacoma, co-creative director
The San Francisco design studio created the two-tiered assignment that included a refined brand communications strategy followed by a novel brand identity system to provide the client with an updated, market-leader image. Work spanned the development of an end-to-end brand infrastructure — messaging system, positioning, product-naming architecture, brand identity (logo), sales collateral design and website. An overarching goal was to make the brand purpose clear and convey why audiences should think about only Nuventive within the competitive landscape.
Powered by Microsoft Azure, the Nuventive Improvement Platform software and service solutions are trusted by stakeholders at all departmental levels — from cabinet to faculty and staff — within large and small higher-education institutions. The company has a proven track record that enables institutions to plan more consistently; collaborate more effectively; make better decisions; and, ultimately, create a culture of data-informed, goal-aligned improvement, including strategic plans, learning outcomes, program review and any other critical initiative.
Nuventive hired Michael Patrick Partners due to the studio’s demonstrated expertise creating higher-education marketing campaigns for some of the nation’s most acclaimed colleges and universities, and its track record counseling business-to-business software clientele.
David Raney, Nuventive Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Michael Patrick Partners is our number-one choice for major design initiatives. The work they’ve done on our brand identity is stellar, and our website is the highest converting we’ve ever had.”
The assignment was directed by Keith Pacoma, co-creative director, and Sam Burks, studio designer. Pacoma stated: “Nuventive came to us with a compelling story and valued customer base, so the goal was to provide a brand outcome that was evolutionary rather than revolutionary. We were mindful to preserve brand equity but at the same time find a novel creative approach as innovative as its software platform. We also established brand-architecture modeling to ensure naming for future products and services will align properly within the existing brand portfolio.”
To lead the rebranding, Michael Patrick Partners developed a brand communications strategy that articulated Nuventive’s value proposition though a disciplined, tiered messaging system. From there, a creative positioning strategy was selected using an array of stylized, metaphorical illustrations to cultivate a more dynamic market presence.
Best known for developing the E*TRADE identity, Michael Patrick Partners pursues artistic paths that distinguish a client’s brand. Throughout its four decades of operation, avant-garde illustration has been one of the studio's trademark maneuvers to differentiate a market presence within highly-competitive landscapes — an approach that has resulted in successfully positioning breakout brands.
The studio has received 500+ awards from the nation’s most sought-after creative organizations and possesses a body of work that spans banking to beer, education to energy, hard seltzer to healthcare and technology to transportation — startups to the Fortune 1000 and the Fortune 500.
About Nuventive
Nuventive enables higher-education institutions to turn their plans into progress through the better use of information. Its cloud-based platform as a service brings business process and information together to support any improvement initiative, including overall strategy, accreditation, student success, learning outcomes, general education, sustainability, administrative outcomes, program review and diversity. Nuventive is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with distribution in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions. For more information, please visit nuventive.com.
Robert Maidens
Michael Patrick Partners
+1 650-656-5389
robert@michaelpatrickpartners.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram