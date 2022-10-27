Rebekah Smith Launches Group Coaching Course On Navigating The Film Festival Circuit

The international film festival strategist will offer groundbreaking, intimate and bespoke coaching

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Rebekah Louisa Smith, an award-winning film festival strategist, published author, and founder of The Film Festival Doctor, will launch a 3-week group coaching course on navigating the film festival circuit. Complimenting her e-book and YouTube series, The Film Festival Doctor's Guide To Navigating The Festival Circuit monthly course will begin on December 1, 2022, and will run once a week for three weeks.

The first-of-its-kind course is designed to give filmmakers an honest and realistic approach to the film festival circuit so they can feel prepared while they tour. The course will consist of explanations about the festival circuit that many filmmakers aren't aware of but need to know. Rebekah will provide filmmakers with a uniquely curated checklist they can refer to as they navigate the circuit and will help them navigate the popular submission platform, FilmFreeway.

“It's important for filmmakers to understand they shouldn't take everything they see at face value," said Rebekah Smith. "This course will give filmmakers the knowledge they need when entering the festival circuit."

Originally from the United Kingdom, Smith completed her Ph.D. in Film and Audience Research in Wales. Now, she is establishing her presence in the USA, where she is Dallas's only film festival strategist. Rebekah's work focuses on developing targeted film festival strategies for filmmakers to get their films seen by audiences around the world. She and her team have helped their clients win more than 1,500 awards and have secured hundreds of festival screenings, including The Sundance, Tribeca, Palm Springs, Locarno, Cinequest, Nashville, and BFI London Film Festivals.

Bookings are available now; you can reserve your spot here: https://www.thefilmfestivaldoctor.com/services/on-line-group-coaching-course.



ABOUT THE FILM FESTIVAL DOCTOR

Founded in 2010, Dr. Rebekah Louisa Smith and her team at The Film Festival Doctor are committed to nurturing filmmakers to help them secure film festival screenings, win awards, and receive positive recognition within the film industry. The Film Festival Doctor helps filmmakers worldwide navigate the film festival circuit. A lot of care and attention to detail goes into all of the films represented – every project is treated individually and with a holistic focus.

