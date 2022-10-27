PennDOT Recognizes Sullivan County Maintenance Organization for Safety Milestone

Montoursville, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that the Sullivan County Maintenance Organization, part of PennDOT's District 3, reached a significant safety milestone.



On October 10, the Sullivan County Maintenance Organization reached 4,500 days (12 years and 8 months) without a disabling employee injury. This currently is the longest active streak of its kind in the department. A disabling injury is any injury that results in an employee missing one or more days of work.

"I want to congratulate Sullivan County Maintenance Organization on their continued success," said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. "Their focus on safety in the workplace protects our greatest resource, PennDOT employees, and allows employees to return home each day injury-free. Your achievement is an example to us all."

"Workplace injuries not only impact the employee injured, but those around and close to them, including their families and co-workers," said District 3 Executive Eric High, P.E., "This outstanding achievement by the Sullivan County Maintenance Organization shows how teamwork helps to ensure a safe work environment for everyone."

County employees perform a wide range of road and bridge maintenance activities throughout the year. All work is done with a strict adherence to the concepts of safety.

"This organization is committed to safety, 24/7," said Sullivan County Maintenance Manager Kenneth Pochatko. "They make accountability and responsibility for employees at all levels a priority and continue to perform at high levels year-round regardless of any obstacles. We are proud of their continued success".

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.





