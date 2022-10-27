CSVT Northern Section Changing Traffic Patterns

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that the long-term lane restrictions along the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) Northern Section will be lifted.

On Thursday, October 27, the work requiring long-term lane restrictions has been completed on the Northern Section of the CSVT. The new roadway is now completely open to traffic in both directions. Motorist are urged to still drive with caution as they navigate the area. The contractor New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. will be using short term and mobile lane closures for the remaining work.

For more information on the CSVT project, please visit www.csvt.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.





