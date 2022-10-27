Route 108 Reconstruction Work this Weekend in New Castle

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing reconstruction work on Route 108 (Croton Avenue) in the City of New Castle, Lawrence County will occur this weekend Friday night, October 28 through Monday morning, October 31 weather permitting.

Reconstruction work will occur on Route 108 between Route 65 and South Mill Street from 6 p.m. Friday night continuously through 6 a.m. Monday morning requiring a closure and detour. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detours

Eastbound Route 108 (Cars)

From eastbound Route 108, turn left onto South Mill Street

Turn right onto East Washington Street

Turn left onto East Street

Turn right onto East North Street

Cross the East North Street Bridge to Route 108

End detour

Westbound Route 108 (Cars)

From westbound Route 108, turn right onto the East North Street Bridge

Follow East North Street to South Jefferson Street

Turn left onto South Jefferson Street

Follow South Jefferson Street back to Route 108

End detour

Eastbound Route 108 (Trucks)

From eastbound Route 108, turn right onto Grove Street

Grove Street becomes Neal Street

Neal Street becomes Shadyside Street

Shadyside Street becomes Taylor Street

Crossover Route 65 onto Butler Avenue (Business 422)

Take the ramp to westbound Route 422 (Benjamin Franklin Highway)

Take the Route 65 East Washington Street Exit

From Route 65 turn right onto Cascade Street (Route 1007)

Follow Cascade Street back to Route 108

End detour

Westbound Route 108 (Trucks)

Route 65 will remain open to traffic this weekend.

Reconstruction work with closures and detours will occur the weekend of November 4-7. Additional details will be provided in advance of the work occurring.

Please use caution when traveling through the area. Motorists should expect delays.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

