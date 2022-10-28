Netgate Wins PeerSpot User Choice for Firewalls
We are excited that pfSense software is being awarded as one of the top Firewall solutions, and it is especially gratifying when the recognition is based on the reviews of our community”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ranking methodology used to select Peer Award winners is based on in-depth, balanced reviews that have been verified to be from real users. PeerSpot takes into account the number of reviews, views, and comparisons for each product as well overall rating and words per review. The winning products represent the best in their solution category based on the average ranking over the past 12 months.
“We are excited that pfSense software is being awarded as one of the top Firewall solutions, and it is especially gratifying when the recognition is based on the reviews of our community,” said Jamie Thompson, CEO.
In celebration, Netgate is offering 6 months of TAC PRO included with any single purchase of a Netgate 4100 BASE or Netgate 4100 MAX with pfSense software. This offer (a $199 value) is valid from now until December 31, 2022.
One of Netgate’s most popular appliances, the Netgate 4100 is one of the most versatile security gateways in its class. It combines the power of a Dual-Core Intel® Atom® C3338R Core CPU with integrated QuickAssist & AES-NI, and 4 GB of memory for a snappy user experience, delivering over 8.15 Gbps of L3 routing across six independent - (2) 1 GbE and (4) 2.5 GbE - flexible WAN/LAN ports.
A 6-month subscription to TAC PRO provides 24x7 access through e-mail to the Netgate Technical Assistance Center, a worldwide team of support engineers unparalleled at diagnosing and resolving issues - and fast.
To learn more about pfSense software, go to netgate.com. To purchase the Netgate 4100, visit the Netgate shop. For additional information questions, contact Netgate at +1 (512) 646-4100 or sales@netgate.com.
About Netgate
Netgate is dedicated to developing and providing secure networking solutions to businesses, government and educational institutions around the world. Netgate is the only provider of pfSense Plus products, which include pfSense Plus software - the world’s leading open source-driven firewall, router, and VPN solution. TNSR extends the company’s open-source leadership and expertise into high-performance secure networking – capable of delivering compelling value at a fraction of the cost of proprietary solutions.
Netgate is a registered trademark of Rubicon Communications, LLC in the United States. TNSR is a registered trademark of Rubicon Communications, LLC in the United States and other countries. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.
