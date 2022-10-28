NextGen Engages TAP IDEA for Equity Raise
NextGen Battery Technologies is a battery materials company developing a solid-state, non-flammable, low-cost, cobalt-free, high-energy density battery.
TAP IDEA is the edge venture capital firms bring to larger companies at a fraction of the cost.
TAP Financial Partners is a privately-held, boutique merchant bank providing advisory, restructuring, debt and equity fundraising services, fulfillment, and up-listing advice to a select group of small and mid-sized enterprises.
Capital-Raising Platform Offers Sophisticated Fundraising Approach for Technology CompanyMIAMI, FLA., UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NextGen Battery Technologies, a battery materials company developing a solid-state, non-flammable, low-cost, cobalt-free high-energy density battery, has retained TAP Financial Partners as its financing partner. The agreement activates TAP’s IDEA (Investor Direct Equity Access) platform for the Arlington, Virginia-based company and enables it to access the resources of an investment bank, capabilities of crowdfunding, and a vast network of registered, accredited investors.
NextGen expects to use the generated capital for additional research and product development. It is currently developing a safe, high-voltage, and high energy lithium battery that will be adaptable for present and future manufacturing protocols that include electric vehicles. The company recently obtained exclusive licenses on seven government patents with the renewal of an ongoing agreement with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM).
The connection to TAP IDEA provides NextGen the opportunity to secure larger capital raises at times when it’s needed most. The dollars place the offering steps above traditional crowdfunding platforms, as does the proprietary platform and institutionally-backed investor network. The company will also benefit from TAP’s customized, hands-on approach, an integral part of the funding, framework, and technology needed to attract capital investment.
# # #
TAP Financial Partners is a privately-held, boutique merchant bank providing advisory, restructuring, debt and equity fundraising services, fulfillment, and up-listing advice to a select group of small and mid-sized enterprises. It’s financial expertise and decades of collective experience position it to be a difference-maker for clients, no matter the assignment or mandate.
To learn more about services and impact, connect at www.tap-partners.com or info@tap-partners.com.
TAP Financial Partners and TAP IDEA (www.tap-idea.com) are not registered with FINRA or the SEC as broker-dealers under the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (“Exchange Act”). Any regulated activity shall be executed through a registered broker dealer.
Stu Opperman
TAP Financial Partners
+1 954-815-2303
stu@impactplayers.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
TAP Capital can provide funding that can fuel business growth for small and medium-sized companies