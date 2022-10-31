ChainBytes now supports GenMega and Coinsource hardware
EINPresswire.com/ -- ChainBytes LLC, a Bitcoin ATM company based in Pennsylvania, one of the world's leading Bitcoin ATM providers, has officially announced its support of GenMega and Coinsource hardware with ChainBytes Bitcoin ATM software. Companies that operate GenMega Bitcoin ATM machines will now have the option to move their operation under ChainBytes software.
Operators currently owning and operating GenMega or Coinsource Bitcoin ATMs can now move their operations and have ChainBytes software installed on their machines. Machines do not need to be moved from their locations. The entire process of installing the new software on the machines will be done remotely by a specialized ChainBytes deployment team, without the hassle of removing machines and complicated procedures!
Eric Grill, CEO of ChainBytes says; "We are excited about this opportunity. There has been a lot of interest from the operators who currently possess Genmega machines to move to our software solution, and we heard the demand and developed the simplest way to reinstall and move the entire fleets to our software. As a company, we are very aware of how important it is to have machines operational and have a simple user interface for even the non-tech savvy users to buy bitcoin with no hassle, while our backend provides real-time updates and the best operator interface on the market.”
ChainBytes LLC, is a U.S. based company specializing in enterprise solutions for those wanting to set up and operate their own Bitcoin ATM fleets. The company provides Bitcoin ATM hardware and software solutions making the process of starting and expanding a Bitcoin ATM business easy and secure.
Noah Carmichael
Operators currently owning and operating GenMega or Coinsource Bitcoin ATMs can now move their operations and have ChainBytes software installed on their machines. Machines do not need to be moved from their locations. The entire process of installing the new software on the machines will be done remotely by a specialized ChainBytes deployment team, without the hassle of removing machines and complicated procedures!
Eric Grill, CEO of ChainBytes says; "We are excited about this opportunity. There has been a lot of interest from the operators who currently possess Genmega machines to move to our software solution, and we heard the demand and developed the simplest way to reinstall and move the entire fleets to our software. As a company, we are very aware of how important it is to have machines operational and have a simple user interface for even the non-tech savvy users to buy bitcoin with no hassle, while our backend provides real-time updates and the best operator interface on the market.”
ChainBytes LLC, is a U.S. based company specializing in enterprise solutions for those wanting to set up and operate their own Bitcoin ATM fleets. The company provides Bitcoin ATM hardware and software solutions making the process of starting and expanding a Bitcoin ATM business easy and secure.
Noah Carmichael
ChainBytes LLC
+1 415-529-5777
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
How to Buy Bitcoin