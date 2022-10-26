ChainBytes Introduces a Low Cost Shipping Solution for Bitcoin ATM Operators
WHITEHALL, PA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ChainBytes LLC, a Bitcoin ATM company based in Pennsylvania, one of the world's leading Bitcoin ATM company's has officially introduced a low cost shipping solution for their Bitcoin ATM operators. For a while now, Bitcoin ATM operators across the globe have been stuck paying expensive shipping costs just to receive their BTM machines. With ChainBytes new shipping process, the company was able to reduce the previous shipping costs and import fees of all BTM machines by more than 50%, saving its operators thousands of dollars and making a major impact for Bitcoin ATM businesses.
"We have been working on securing a better, more reliable and cheaper shipping model for our clients for a while now. With the broken world supply chain due to the pandemic, our procurement team was tasked to find a way for our operators to securely order and take delivery of their machines, knowing in advance the entire cost of the shipping and import fees. We highly value our Bitcoin ATM operators and are constantly finding ways new ways to help our operators grow their businesses, coming up with a solution to cut shipping costs by over 50% was crucial solution for helping our operators get ahead with their businesses. We believe our current and future customers will be very happy with our new shipping process and we are beyond exited to share the news." Says Eric Grill, CEO of ChainBytes.
ChainBytes LLC, is a U.S. based company specializing in enterprise solutions for those wanting to set up and operate their own Bitcoin ATM fleets. The company provides Bitcoin ATM hardware and software solutions making the process of starting and expanding a bitcoin ATM business easy and secure.
Noah Carmichael
ChainBytes LLC
+1 415-529-5777
email us here
How to use a Bitcoin ATM