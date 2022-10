AUCTION GOES LIVE NEXT WEEK

20200 Rogers Drive | Rogers, MN 55374

ROGERS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auction time is almost here for 20200 Rogers Drive, Rogers, MN.4 ACRES OF LAND ADJACENT TO CABELA'SHighlights and Features:Great visibility from I-94One mile east of the State Highway 101 - easy access with on/off rampsZoning: RCIdeal for retail developmentAdjacent to Diamond Lake Industrial ParkAverage Household Income: $131,018Growth Rate: 1.19%Neighboring tenants include Cabela's, Goodwill, Target, Kohl’s, CVS, and moreAUCTION OPENS: Tuesday, November 1, 2022AUCTION ENDS: Thursday, November 3, 2022If you have any questions, please contact:Mary LindellChristianson & Company Commercial Real Estate Services612.747.9854mary@christiansonandco.comTen-X17600 Laguna Canyon RdIrvine, CA 92618CoStarGroup.com | NASDAQ: CSGP#auction #commercialrealestate #land #retail #office #industrial #rogers #minnesota #register