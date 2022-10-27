AUCTION GOES LIVE NEXT WEEK
READY?ROGERS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auction time is almost here for 20200 Rogers Drive, Rogers, MN.
4 ACRES OF LAND ADJACENT TO CABELA'S
Highlights and Features:
Great visibility from I-94
One mile east of the State Highway 101 - easy access with on/off ramps
Zoning: RC
Ideal for retail development
Adjacent to Diamond Lake Industrial Park
Average Household Income: $131,018
Growth Rate: 1.19%
Neighboring tenants include Cabela's, Goodwill, Target, Kohl’s, CVS, and more
AUCTION OPENS: Tuesday, November 1, 2022
AUCTION ENDS: Thursday, November 3, 2022
If you have any questions, please contact:
Mary Lindell
Christianson & Company Commercial Real Estate Services
612.747.9854
mary@christiansonandco.com
Ten-X
17600 Laguna Canyon Rd
Irvine, CA 92618
CoStarGroup.com | NASDAQ: CSGP
