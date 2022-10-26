Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,244 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 280,540 in the last 365 days.

Shares slump on low liquidity

VIETNAM, October 26 - HÀ NỘI — Shares declined on Wednesday on both national stock exchanges on low liquidity.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange, shares moved from positive in the morning to negative in the afternoon. Ending the day, the VN-Index decreased 0.44 per cent to close at 993.36 points.

The southern market’s index saw a brief recovery on Tuesday after four consecutive sessions. It has lost 2.6 per cent this week.

Investor’s wariness showed in low liquidity with just 448 million shares worth more than VNĐ8 trillion (US$325 million) being traded, down around 40 per cent in both volume and value compared to Tuesday’s figures.

Real estate was the group that mostly dragged the market when the industry’s blue chips such as Vingroup (VIC), Vinhomes (VHM), Vincom Retail (VRE), No Va Land Investment Group (NVL), Phát Đạt Real Estate Development (PDR) and Becamex IDC Corp (BCM) all lost value, of which VRE was the biggest loser, down 3.5 per cent; followed by VIC, VHM and PDR each down over 2 per cent.

Besides, many large-cap stocks such as Viglacera (VGC), Hòa Phát Group (HPG) and Sabeco (SAB) also slumped, pulling down the market.

On the bright side, growth of Masan Group (MSN) which increased 4 per cent, became the biggest market puller. Other contributors included lender BIDV (BID), PV Gas (GAS), Eximbank (EIB), insurer Bảo Việt Holdings (BVH), VPBank (VPB), Asia Commercial Bank (ACB) and FPT Corp (FPT) with growth of less than 1 per cent.

According to Viet Dragon Securiteis Co, the supply cooled down around the short-term support level of 960 points, creating efforts for the market to recover. However, the psychological level of 1,000 – 1,010 points temporarily acts as a strong resistance zone, reflected in the high liquidity when the market approaches this area and retreats in the afternoon.

“This shows that the supply is still dominant, and the current support signal is unconvincing, so it is still necessary to be cautious about the risk of weakening again from the resistance zone of 1,000 - 1,010 points of the VN-Index,” analyst Phương Phạm said in a note.

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index recorded a sixth declining session, losing 1 per cent to end at 205.95 points. The northern market’s index has lost 9 per cent since October 18.

Liquidity fell sharply when just 45 million shares worth VNĐ624 billion being traded, down over 40 per cent in both volume and value compared to the previous session. — VNS

You just read:

Shares slump on low liquidity

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.