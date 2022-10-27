$100,000 POWERBALL WINNERS IN COVINGTON, BRISTOL

Back

COVINGTON/BRISTOL – While no one hit the expanding Powerball jackpot last night, two lucky Tennessee Lottery players won $100,000 each playing the multi-state game.

Both players matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the base prize of $50,000. And since each player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1, and the Power Play number drawn was two, the prize of $50,000 was doubled to $100,000.

In Bristol, the winning ticket was purchased at Food City, 1201 Virginia Ave. And across the state in Covington, the second $100,000 ticket was sold at Hwy. 51 Exxon, 955 Hwy. 51 North.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot continues its roll—now at a staggering $800 million for Saturday night’s drawing. This is the fifth largest lottery jackpot the U.S. has seen and the second largest in Powerball’s history.

As the excitement builds about the huge prize and more people join the fun, the Tennessee Lottery reminds players: Have Fun. Play Responsibly.

