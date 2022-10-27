Bill Higginbotham Named General Manager of Aeronet Newark
Aeronet’s brings in new leadership for its east-most operation.IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bill Higginbotham has been hired to head Aeronet Worldwide’s Newark station. His arrival comes prior to the operation moving to a larger facility in November (more details to come).
Mr. Higginbotham has over 20 years of experience within global logistics, supply chain, and manufacturing. Most recently, he was Reverse Logistics Manager for Ecovacs Robotics. He has also spent time with Fitbit, Sony Mobile Communications, Dolby Laboratories, and Diversified International Service Logistics. During his time with those organizations, Mr. Higginbotham occupied the roles of Vice President of Global Operations, Director of Manufacturing and Logistics, Supply Chain Operations Analyst, and Business Systems Analyst. Not only will he be asked to lead Aeronet’s East Coast gateway, but also analyze and discern the station’s key business metrics, develop a success plan, and drive best practices, which is crucial as the facility move commences.
Mr. Higginbotham is a U.S. Navy veteran, working in Radio and Satellite Communications. He is a graduate of Portland State University, obtaining a degree in Business Management, and also studied Lean Management at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. His other certifications and training include Systems Thinking, Decision Making and Risk Management, Demand Flow for Technology and Business, Winshuttle Pro, and Six Sigma Black Belt.
