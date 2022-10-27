Open Education Global Announces New Executive Director
Andreia Inamorato dos Santos is a researcher, a teacher, and a champion for open education with over 25 years of experience working internationally.CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Open Education Global (OEGlobal) has announced Dr. Andreia Inamorato dos Santos (PhD) as its new Executive Director beginning November 16, 2022.
Andreia is a researcher, a teacher, and a champion for open education with over 25 years of experience working internationally with institutions in Latin America, Europe, the USA, and Africa. She has spearheaded the development of the European Framework for Open Education for the European Union’s Member States. She holds a Ph.D. in educational technologies from the Open University of the United Kingdom.
Her work is at the intersection of research and policy, contributing to identifying opportunities and challenges in the implementation of information and communication technologies (ICT) to modernize teaching, learning, and training practices in Europe. Born and raised in Brazil, Andreia has long-standing connections throughout the LATAM region and across Europe.
“It has been a joy getting to know Andreia throughout the recruitment process,” said Lena Patterson, OEG Board President. “Together, we share a vision for OEGlobal that builds on the strategy set out in the 2021-2030 Strategic Plan, Open for Public Good”
About Open Education Global – www.oeglobal.org
Education should be open and available for all. It should not be a commodity that is held for a price or kept by a group with exclusive access. Open Education Global is a worldwide member-based organization that seeks to transform education systems everywhere by stewarding a movement toward openness in all aspects of education. OEGlobal is a nonprofit that provides space through events, networks, and platforms to build a global open community of support and practice. Together with our passionate members from 245+ institutions, open educators, and community, we foster opportunities to co-create and share resources to encourage openness in education around the world.
