Jonathan Herman Featured at Launch of Inspiring Leaders Series

Alumni from top universities in France meet the most inspiring leaders in the economic, entrepreneurial, artistic, and sportive fields

Hearing Jonathan artfully discuss the present (and future) of technologies is an education that we could all use - and need”
— Edward Jones
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jonathan Herman to appear among four leading founders interviewed live on-stage at the launch of the "Inspiring Leaders Series" - where alumni from the top universities in France meet the most inspiring leaders in the economic, entrepreneurial, artistic, and sportive fields. Four times a year, this series provides an exceptional opportunity with high-level speakers in a relaxed atmosphere, followed by a cocktail networking opportunity and a dinner for more time with the speakers.

Edward Jones, Vice President of Programs at ABFE, recently shared… “Hearing Jonathan artfully discuss the present (and future) of technologies is an education that we could all use - and need. His overview of what's ahead in tech is a masterclass in providing a worldview that is foreign to many of us. We all benefit when we learn what others are doing and what is possible.”

Alongside Jonathan will appear Laurent Uberti, CEO & Co-Founder of Sitel; Michel Combes, former CEO of Softbank, Sprint & Alcatel-Lucent; Ari Ojalvo, Co-Founder & CEO of REEF Technology. The publication "French Morning" is also a partnered participant.

Tickets may be reserved at https://www.eventbrite.fr/e/alumni-and-friends-meet-inspiring-leaders-tickets-419227670247, and contact All-American Speakers to request Jonathan’s participation at your upcoming gathering - https://www.allamericanspeakers.com/speakers/452247/Jonathan-Herman

ABOUT JONATHAN HERMAN - http://JonathanMHerman.com

ABOUT STRONG INTERACTIVE

Strong Interactive is trailblazing the strategic utilization of mixed reality content, blockchain protocols, global e-commerce, and tokenization with innovative solutions that include:

> Baller Mixed Reality - Pioneering the creation of metaverse collectibles as Augmented Reality NFTs autographed by legendary figures – ranked the #1 Augmented Reality, #1 3D Technology & #1 Collectibles company globally by Crunchbase

> Bocazon - The first major e-commerce platform for the Canal Region of Panamá, Colombia and Costa Rica – voted 2021 “Startup of the Year” in Miami Beach by Hackernoon

> Customized B2B solutions for companies seeking to leverage new technologies to position their brands ahead of the curve in building and maintaining long-term engagement.

Web: http://StrongInteractive.io
Contact: Info@StrongRepresentation.com | (888) 840-1118
Crunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/strong-interactive


MEDIA CONTACT: Sean Creighton at 845-893-6109 or sean@echelonculture.com

