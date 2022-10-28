Attractivity: more synergies between Provence and California
A mission of economic representatives from Provence ends with the objectives of establishing pilot projects, investments and strengthening economic ties.
Aix-Marseille offers the experimental ground for start-ups focusing on technological innovation”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITES STATES OF AMERICA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The agency in charge of the attractivity of the Aix Marseille metropolis, Provence Promotion, has been on a mission in California since the beginning of the week. The aim is to encourage the establishment of pilot projects and investments and to strengthen the economic links between two territories at the forefront of innovation and digital technology, facing imperatives of decarbonisation and energy transition.
— Bernard DEFLESSELLES, Provence Promotion Président
Innovation, a new link between Provence and California.
If Provence and California share a Mediterranean climate, robus economic dynamism and an openness to the world through their maritime fronts, the similarities between the two regions also concern their dynamism regarding technological innovations.
To encourage innovative collaborations with major accounts and new entrepreneurs in California, Provence Promotion set itself the mission throughout the week of presenting Californian companies with the experimental ground that Aix-Marseille offers to start-ups focusing on technological innovation. These companies provide more efficient products or services that meet the needs of new or barely emerging markets. Three Provençal sites of excellence are in a position to receive American disruptors and pilot projects:
Euroméditerranée in Marseille, one of Europe’s most significant urban redevelopment projects, encourages innovative and sustainable applications in the city’s heart, such as Thassalia, the seawater intake that uses marine geothermal energy to heat and cool buildings.
Piicto in Fos sur Mer, an industrial and innovation platform of Caban-Tonkin located in the Port of Marseille-Fos and dedicated to industrial innovation and circular ecology. Several demonstrators such as Jupiter 1000, are being developed to implement new energy solutions.
The Camp in Aix-en-Provence, an emblematic site for open innovation, is located opposite the Sainte-Victoire mountain, and promotes the values of sustainability and individual and collective responsibility.
Marseille, at the heart of the largest incubator in the United States
On Tuesday, 25th of October, the leading start-up incubator and accelerator in the United States, Plug and Play, located in Silicon Valley, invited innovative companies from the Aix Marseille Provence metropolitan area to present to American start-ups the success of projects developed in Provence. It was an opportunity for one of the world's leading goods transport companies, CMA CGM, based in Marseille, to highlight the world's technological firsts that are being developed in Provence. The ZEBOX accelerator presented the innovations supported in the port, transport and supply chain fields and based on a dedicated ecosystem (SmartPort) with the Port of Marseille Fos, local authorities, the University of Aix-Marseille and industrialists (CMA CGM, EDF, Veolia, Interxion...).
On the American side, the Californian start-up Bovlabs, one of the world's top three micro-grids , described the success of its Solar Camp demonstrator at the Aix-TGV station, which enables it to test its technology in Europe.
Aix-Marseille is a European showcase for American innovators
At the crossroads of two continents, the Aix-Marseille metropolis is attractive for American companies wishing to address European and African markets. In addition, the region makes it possible to reconcile the advantages of the Research Tax Credit for the development of scientific and technological research and the growing number of investments in the cleantech, fintech and medtech sectors, thanks to the support of the Public Investment Bank.
SOUPA Henri
A+Conseils
+33 6 06 84 23 93
henri.aplusconseils@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn