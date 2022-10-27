The Cybersecurity Marketing Society announced its Inaugural In-Person CyberMarketingCon taking place in November

CyberMarketingCon Cybersecurity Marketing Society

Alissa Knight, Security practitioner, hacker, producer and CMO to keynote at the biggest gathering of cybersecurity marketing professionals in the world

NEW YORK, USA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cybersecurity Marketing Society (the Society), a community where marketing professionals in the cybersecurity industry come together to network and learn, announced today its annual conference CyberMarketingCon is taking place in person this year in Arlington VA. The event brings together a community tried in many ways but is hopeful for a bright future. This a timely event as marketers emerge from an unwieldy and tumultuous pandemic journey, finished with a whiplash of market uncertainties, budget cuts, and layoffs.

The event is open for registration and is scheduled for November 16-18, 2022, in Arlington VA under the hopeful theme “Onward and Upward”. Focused on pressing forward, inspiring marketers to pick up the pieces and rebuild. Conference programming will offer practical sessions led by peers in cybersecurity marketing, and veteran marketers with tried-and-true tactics, strategies, and future-focused methodologies for growth, both professional and personal.

“I’m thrilled to be the keynoting at CyberMarketingCon this year and joining an all-star cast of speakers, as we discuss the changing status quo in cybersecurity marketing and the paradigm shift occurring in experiential marketing. If you work in cybersecurity marketing then you have no other place to be, where else should you be than learning from cyber-security's crack marketing pundits and content creators? Alissa Valentina Knight, CMO, Award-winning Filmmaker (Cannes World Film Festival, Cannes Independent Film Festival Selection), Director, and Producer.

This is the Society’s third annual conference but the first of its kind to take place in person. Since its inception, the community has focused on creating a valuable resource for marketers of all experience levels, a safe space for networking, collaborating, and coming together. It is now home to more than 1600 members and expects the conference to draw 150+ attendees.

We’re excited to finally bring the community together in person this year.

Those interested in registering for CyberMarketingCon can purchase a ticket here. The official event hashtag is #CyberMarketingCon2022. Information on the sessions and speakers can be found on the event website here. CyberMarketing con is proud to have a great lineup of sponsors supporting the event: Knight Studios, Beacon Digital, Komarketing, Punch, Merritt Group, Code Red, Hacker Valley Media, People by Mimi, WSJ PRO Cybersecurity, and ISMG.

About the Cybersecurity Marketing Society

The Cybersecurity Marketing Society is a community for marketing professionals in the cybersecurity industry to network, mindshare, and grow professionally with like-minded people. It was founded in 2020 with the goal of bringing continuous community, resources, and education to a complicated, constantly changing industry. To learn more about the Society and to become a member, visit the website at www.cybersecuritymarketingsociety.com.

Media Contact:

Gianna Whitver

gianna@cybersecuritymarketingsociety.com