St. Johnsbury Barracks / Grand Larceny

CASE#: 22A4008239
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10/19/22 at 1230 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1453 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny
ACCUSED #1: Adam Hale
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
ACCUSED #2: Juvenile
AGE: 15
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: CALEX Ambulance Service
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers were notified of a stolen generator from CALEX Ambulance Service in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Several witnesses provided a description of the vehicle involved in the theft and Troopers were able to recover the generator from a residence in Newark, VT. It was determined through the investigation the juvenile offender and Hale stole the generator and transported it out of the area.
COURT ACTION: Hale - Yes, Juvenile - Pending Issuance of Citation
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/19/22 at 0800
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
