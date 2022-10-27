St. Johnsbury Barracks / Grand Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4008239

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 10/19/22 at 1230 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1453 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

ACCUSED #1: Adam Hale

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

ACCUSED #2: Juvenile

AGE: 15

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: CALEX Ambulance Service

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers were notified of a stolen generator from CALEX Ambulance Service in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Several witnesses provided a description of the vehicle involved in the theft and Troopers were able to recover the generator from a residence in Newark, VT. It was determined through the investigation the juvenile offender and Hale stole the generator and transported it out of the area.

COURT ACTION: Hale - Yes, Juvenile - Pending Issuance of Citation

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/19/22 at 0800

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585