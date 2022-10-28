Solid Tumor Cancer Treatment Market Size, Scope, Growth, Key Players & Forecast 2028 | Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global solid tumor cancer treatment market is expected to reach US$ 424.6 Bn by 2027 from US$ 121.3 Bn in 2018, at a CAGR of 15%. The rising prevalence of cancer, technological advancements in cancer treatments, and the increasing number of government initiatives to create awareness about early cancer detection are the major factors driving the growth of this market. However, the high cost of treatment and the side effects associated with cancer treatments are restraining the growth of this market. The report segments the solid tumor cancer treatment market into type, therapy type, and geography.

What is Solid Tumor Cancer Treatment?

Solid tumor cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the solid tissues of the body. The most common solid tumors are breast, colon, lung, and prostate cancer. Treatment for solid tumors usually involves surgery, radiation therapy, or chemotherapy.

Surgery is the most common treatment for solid tumors. The goal of surgery is to remove the tumor and any surrounding tissue that may contain cancer cells. Radiation therapy uses high-energy beams to kill cancer cells. Radiation therapy can be used before or after surgery to kill any remaining cancer cells. Chemotherapy uses drugs to kill cancer cells. Chemotherapy can be used before or after surgery to kill any remaining cancer cells.

Solid Tumor Cancer Treatment Market Size and COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The global solid tumor cancer treatment market was valued at around US$ 121.3 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach around US$ 424.6 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15% between 2020 and 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of the global solid tumor cancer treatment market based on drug type, indication, distribution channel, and geography.

According to the most recent data presented by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2018, approximately 9.6 million people are estimated to die from cancer; they also claim that 30 to 50 percent of cancers can be prevented through early detection and effective treatment.

COVID-19 has had a profound impact on the solid tumor cancer treatment market. The pandemic has led to a decrease in the number of new cancer diagnoses and an increase in the number of deaths from the disease. This has resulted in a decrease in the demand for solid tumor cancer treatments and a corresponding decrease in revenue for the companies that produce these treatments.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also impacted clinical trials for new solid tumor cancer treatments. Many companies have delayed or canceled their clinical trials due to the pandemic. This has led to a slowdown in the development of new treatments for solid tumors, which will likely have a negative impact on the market in the long term.

Segments:

Global Solid Tumor Cancer Treatment (STCT) Market, by Indication

Breast Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Lung Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Others (Brain Tumor, Pancreatic Cancer etc.)

Global Solid Tumor Cancer Treatment (STCT) Market, by Therapy

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy

Hormone Therapy

Surgical Procedures

Solid Tumor Cancer Treatment Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global solid tumor cancer treatment market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer and the availability of new and advanced treatments. The rising incidence of solid tumors, such as breast, ovarian, and colorectal cancer, is expected to fuel the growth of the market.

The availability of new and improved treatments for solid tumors is another key driver of market growth. For instance, immunotherapies, such as checkpoint inhibitors, are promising in treating various types of solid tumors. Additionally, targeted therapies targeting mutated genes that drive tumor growth are becoming more widely available. These advances in treatment are expected to result in better patient outcomes and drive market growth.

However, the high cost of treatment and side effects associated with some therapies are major restraints on the market growth. Additionally, the lack of awareness about early detection and available treatments is a challenge in developing countries.

Regional Outlook:

Currently, North America holds a 33.6% market share in the regional segment of the solid tumour cancer treatment market. According to the most recent data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of new cancer cases in the United States will increase by 24% in men, amounting to 1 million cases per year, and by 21% in women, amounting to 900,000 cases per year, over the next 10 years, from 2010 to 2020. Domicile of major players such as AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Inc., and Amgen, Inc., among others, will further stimulate market expansion in the region. Due to the supportive regulatory environment provided by the European Medical Agency (EMA) for developing and selling pharmacological medicines used in the treatment of solid tumour cancer, Europe holds a 30.2% market share. In addition, a favourable reimbursement scenario reinforces market expansion. Asia-share Pacific's market will increase to 19.5% during the forecast period due to rising public awareness of cancer and its treatment as well as a developing healthcare infrastructure.

Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:

The major players profiled in the market report are:

AstraZeneca, Plc.,

Amgen, Inc.,

B. Braun Melsungen AG,

Bristol Myers Squibb & Company,

Eli Lilly & Company,

F.Hoffman La-Roche Ltd.,

Merck & Co., Inc.,

Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc.

Olympus Medical Systems.

Key Questions Answered In This Report:

Covid 19 impact analysis on global Solid Tumor Cancer Treatment industry.

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Solid Tumor Cancer Treatment market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

What is driving Solid Tumor Cancer Treatment market?

What are the key challenges to market growth?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Solid Tumor Cancer Treatment market?

Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report:

Statistics on Solid Tumor Cancer Treatment and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Solid Tumor Cancer Treatment across industries

Notable developments going on in the industry

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

