Matthew Loos, Chief Revenue Officer

Veteran Sales and Marketing Leader Joins Certus Leadership

I am excited for this unique opportunity to accelerate the growth engine by leveraging sales and marketing, along with customer data and insights in innovative ways.” — Matthew Loos

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Certus Appoints Matthew Loos as Chief Revenue Officer

Veteran Sales and Marketing Leader Joins Certus Leadership

- Loos’ extensive background of leading sales and marketing strategy, overseeing new business development and increasing sales growth will help deliver on Certus’ organic growth initiatives.

- Loos brings over 25 years of experience designing sales programs, driving organic growth, implementing pricing and product strategy across field-based sales and service organizations.

Certus, a leader in pest control solutions, today announced the appointment of Matthew Loos as Chief Revenue Officer. Loos brings over 25 years of experience designing sales initiatives, driving organic growth, implementing pricing and product strategy across branch based and field service driven organizations including Terminix and Bridgestone Americas.

Loos commented “I am excited for this unique opportunity to accelerate the growth engine by leveraging sales and marketing, along with customer data and insights in innovative ways. Certus has experienced incredible growth through M&A over the last three years; our team of sales and service professionals are ready to enhance that growth organically.”

In this new role, Loos will build strategies and processes to accelerate profitable organic growth across Certus brands. His diverse background in developing sales and marketing functions for both B2B and B2C Fortune 500 companies brings unique perspective and experience to position Certus for future success.

Dave Bradford, CEO, says “I am delighted to have Matt join the Certus Leadership Team. He brings experience that will expand our growth capabilities that continue to include M&A, but also accelerate organic strategies, such as an expansion of our salesforce."

For additional information, please contact:

Rachel Lego, VP of Marketing

330-990-2245

rachel.lego@certuspest.com

https://www.certuspest.com/

# # # # #

About Certus

Certus is a different kind of pest control company built on a foundation of putting people first, doing the right thing, and always reaching higher. Founded in 2019, our team has taken decades of industry experience and brought a new way of thinking to pest control. Simply put, we believe there is always a better way - not only in the pest control methods we use, but in how we operate our business itself. By supporting, trusting, and elevating our people we can help evolve the industry and build a place where everyone can grow.