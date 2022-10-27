Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,248 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 280,329 in the last 365 days.

Certus Appoints Matthew Loos as Chief Revenue Officer

Matthew Loos, Chief Revenue Officer

Matthew Loos, Chief Revenue Officer

Veteran Sales and Marketing Leader Joins Certus Leadership

I am excited for this unique opportunity to accelerate the growth engine by leveraging sales and marketing, along with customer data and insights in innovative ways.”
— Matthew Loos

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Certus Appoints Matthew Loos as Chief Revenue Officer
Veteran Sales and Marketing Leader Joins Certus Leadership

- Loos’ extensive background of leading sales and marketing strategy, overseeing new business development and increasing sales growth will help deliver on Certus’ organic growth initiatives.

- Loos brings over 25 years of experience designing sales programs, driving organic growth, implementing pricing and product strategy across field-based sales and service organizations.

Certus, a leader in pest control solutions, today announced the appointment of Matthew Loos as Chief Revenue Officer. Loos brings over 25 years of experience designing sales initiatives, driving organic growth, implementing pricing and product strategy across branch based and field service driven organizations including Terminix and Bridgestone Americas.

Loos commented “I am excited for this unique opportunity to accelerate the growth engine by leveraging sales and marketing, along with customer data and insights in innovative ways. Certus has experienced incredible growth through M&A over the last three years; our team of sales and service professionals are ready to enhance that growth organically.”

In this new role, Loos will build strategies and processes to accelerate profitable organic growth across Certus brands. His diverse background in developing sales and marketing functions for both B2B and B2C Fortune 500 companies brings unique perspective and experience to position Certus for future success.

Dave Bradford, CEO, says “I am delighted to have Matt join the Certus Leadership Team. He brings experience that will expand our growth capabilities that continue to include M&A, but also accelerate organic strategies, such as an expansion of our salesforce."

For additional information, please contact:
Rachel Lego, VP of Marketing
330-990-2245
rachel.lego@certuspest.com
https://www.certuspest.com/
# # # # #

About Certus
Certus is a different kind of pest control company built on a foundation of putting people first, doing the right thing, and always reaching higher. Founded in 2019, our team has taken decades of industry experience and brought a new way of thinking to pest control. Simply put, we believe there is always a better way - not only in the pest control methods we use, but in how we operate our business itself. By supporting, trusting, and elevating our people we can help evolve the industry and build a place where everyone can grow.

Rachel Lego
Certus
+1 330-990-2245
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Certus Appoints Matthew Loos as Chief Revenue Officer

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.